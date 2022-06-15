It's time to return to Downton Abbey, now from the comfort of your very own home. That's right, Downton Abbey: A New Era is coming to Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD next month. The film will be available on those platforms starting July 5, that way you can get all of your 4th of July festivities out of the way before setting out your scones and clotted cream. You will also be able to stream the film on Peacock starting June 24.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will follow the Crawley family and their beloved set of staff as they welcome in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to their quiet English estate. A film crew, filming a new silent movie, will stir all sorts of chaos at Downton, as some member of the landed family set off to the south of France in order to uncover the mystery behind the Dowager Countess's mysterious inheritance. Series creator Julian Fellows wrote the screenplay for the film.

The film will be available to purchase in a Limited-Edition Gift Set, which will feature the Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Code. The special edition set will be presented in an exclusive package with vintage-style postcards, a photo book, as well as a collectible Downton Abbey branded stainless steel tea strainer and a velvet bag (perfect to pair with your scones and cream). The special edition release will only be available while supplies last, and is a must-have for Downton fans.

The 4K Ultra, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital releases will include many special features, including "Good To Be Back" a featurette that shows the film's cast reflecting on the newest film, "Return to Downton Abbey: The Making-of A New Era", which shows the intense production work behind the new film, "A Legendary Character", a look at the beloved Dowager Countess, "Creating The Film Within The Film", which is pretty self-explanatory, "Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia", a history behind the Yacht Brittania, and "Spill The Tea (Time)", a sit down with Allen Leech, who plays Tom Branson, and Laura Carmichael, who plays Lady Edith, as they discuss life on the set of the new film. The release will also include commentary from the film's director Simon Curtis.

The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, the legendary Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.