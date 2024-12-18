For fans of Downton Abbey, this holiday season just got even more delightful. The critically acclaimed film Downton Abbey: A New Era is making its way to Peacock on Christmas Eve, which means you can bring in the Christmas bells with the Crawley family both in Downton itself and on the French Riviera. How exotic!

Released in 2022, Downton Abbey: A New Era continues the saga of the Crawley family and their loyal staff, as they hit the continent. Directed by Simon Curtis, the movie focuses on two separate plotlines, the first of which is the arrival of a film production crew at Downton, bringing Hollywood glamour and a touch of chaos, and the discovery of a mysterious villa in the South of France inherited by the Dowager Countess (played impeccably and ferociously by Maggie Smith). Alongside the usual stars, the cast is further boosted by the presence of newcomers including Hugh Dancy, Dominic West, and Nathalie Baye.

Downton Abbey: A New Era arriving on Christmas Eve feels like it's fate. Since its debut in 2010, Downton Abbey has captured the hearts of millions, and it has always had a special connection to the holiday season, with its annual Christmas specials becoming a tradition for viewers, so gathering around the TV on Christmas Eve seems like the most quintessentially Downton way to bring in the Christmas bells.

Will There Be Any More 'Downton Abbey'?

Fortunately for us, yes there will be, but it might not be much more. Production for Downton Abbey 3 is currently underway, with principal photography taking place at Highclere Castle, the famous setting of the series. The upcoming film is penciled in for release on September 12, 2025, and is being billed as the franchise's final outing. Hugh Bonneville, who portrays Robert Crawley, has claimed it will be a "lasting tribute" to the late Dame Maggie Smith, who passed away earlier this year. Series creator Julian Fellowes is writing the script, while Simon Curtis is returning as the director. Alongside returning cast members like Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, and Jim Carter, the movie will also feature the likes of Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Joely Richardson, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Paul Giamatti.

Stay tuned to Collider for more news on the third, and most likely final, Downton Abbey film. Downton Abbey: A New Era arrives on Peacock on Christmas Eve.

Get Peacock