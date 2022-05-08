The latest official entry in the ongoing saga of Lord Grantham and company is Downton Abbey: A New Era, which hit UK theaters on April 29 and will debut on U.S. screens on May 20. Before you polish your finest cufflinks and head out to the cinema, check out this list to recall some of the most essential moments in the history of Downton so far.

This list has been arranged chronologically rather than by merit, because honestly, so much happened in this series, and we wanted to make it a little easy on you. Cheers!

Season 1, Episode 1

This seems like an obvious and easy choice, but truthfully, a great series doesn’t always have a great pilot. A pilot can demonstrate a series’ uncertainty or perhaps even unwillingness to commit to a certain theme or idea. One thing Downton Abbey has never been is hesitant. Whatever else you might think of the next six seasons and movie, Downton inarguably has an incredible and addicting pilot. Just from the first notes of John Lunn’s now-iconic opening titles score, Downton Abbey promises something both whimsical and lush but also deeply felt and oftentimes very painful.

At an hour and six minutes long, this first episode has the requisite luxury to introduce us to the sprawling cast of everyone both upstairs and downstairs at Downton, showing us how these characters both necessarily overlap for function and survival, but are also always kept as separate as possible.

Also, Charlie Cox (the MCU’s Matt Murdock himself) plays the scheming duke breaking poor footman Thomas’s heart in this episode. If that alone doesn’t make this essential viewing, what does?

Season 1, Episode 3

Due to the sheer size of the cast, it’s a little difficult in the first two episodes to figure out who is the real star of Downton Abbey. And sure, we all have our favorites, but Season 1, Episode 3 makes it crystal clear that, while there are no weak links in this acting ensemble, this show lives and breathes on the star power of Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary Crawley.

Mary is already incredible in the first two episodes, frustrated over her lack of inheritance due to sexism, constantly cutting down middle sister Edith, and wearing the most fabulous costumes you’ve ever seen in your life. Mary is introduced as cold and guarded, but Michelle Dockery is so luminous in the role, it hardly matters.

When Mary first sees the handsome Turkish diplomat, Mr. Kemal Pamuk (Theo James), Dockery is radiant and as open as we’ve yet seen her. After their hunt together, Mary and Mr. Pamuk return to the house, breathless and mud-splattered. Later that night, he seduces Mary only to die of a heart attack in her bed. It’s a heartbreaking early example that avoiding a scandal is always more important in this world than protecting one’s own heart, so Mary has to immediately get Anna and her mother to help her get the dead body back to his own room. If you only ever watch a single episode of Downton Abbey for any reason, absolutely make it this one.

Season 1, Episode 7

It makes sense that Downton Abbey would eventually turn to telling feature film length stories, because it is remarkable how much can happen in just one of these episodes. For example, in this first season finale, Cora (Elizabeth McGovern) finds out she is pregnant, which puts into jeopardy Matthew’s position as heir and further puts into jeopardy his relationship with Mary. Complicated enough, right? Well, add to that the fact that O’Brien, Cora’s lady’s maid, thinks Cora is going to replace her, and O’Brien’s response is to strategically plant a bar of soap where she knows Cora will slip on it and hurt herself, which ultimately results in the miscarriage of the baby.

That is not the only thing that happens in this episode. World War I is also on! Just think what this series will be able to achieve with a two-hour runtime.

“Christmas at Downton Abbey” (Season 2, Episode 9)

This list is about to get heavy on what are technically “specials.” But honestly, if you’re considering sitting in the dark for two hours and five minutes for a Downton film, you might as well test your endurance by marathoning all the special Christmas episodes.

A lot happens in Season 2 of Downton Abbey, but if you’re only going to revisit one episode from this season before the new film, “Christmas at Downton Abbey” is especially great if you’re a Downton viewer who is Just Here For the Aesthetic. Seeing the house decorated for the holidays is a sumptuous wonder for any history and/or design nerd.

Most importantly in terms of plot, this episode ends with Matthew’s proposal to Mary. It’s a lovely scene, with Mary insisting Matthew do it properly by getting down on one knee. Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens’ chemistry as this first most important couple in the series cannot be overstated, and it all pays off beautifully here after two frustrating seasons of Will They, Won’t They?

Meanwhile, the servants get a Ouija board, and Mr. Bates is put on trial for murder. Merry Christmas, Downton!

Season 3, Episode 4

The need of any long-running series to keep its viewers hooked can result in an unfortunate lean on melodrama. On paper, “Sybil dies during childbirth” might sound like a mean-spirited twist meant to keep the audience talking about the show the next day. But we absolutely cannot dismiss this harrowing episode from Season 3.

Downton Abbey always had a lot to say about gender. The main conflict of the first season is in the frustrating law prohibiting Mary from inheriting the estate due to her gender. Mary’s youngest sister, Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay), meanwhile, seemed much freer from the inherent gender issues of the aristocracy. In Season 1, she wears pants! In Season 2, she runs away to elope with the chauffeur, Tom Branson (Allen Leech), insistent on marrying for love!

What is most horrifying about this episode is the confirmation that it ultimately didn’t matter how much or even how gently Sybil defied gender expectations. In the end, her fate is still decided by two men. Lord Grantham and a doctor decide not to treat what turns out to be eclampsia, and after delivering her daughter, Sybil begins having seizures in the night and dies in front of her family.

Grief ravages Downton. From Cora’s screams of pain to Thomas’s quiet admission that Sybil was one of the few people who had ever treated him with kindness, this episode is one that will stay with you for a long time.

“The London Season” (Season 4, Episode 9)

Alright, yes, Rose (Lily James) is presented to Court, and Edith (Laura Carmichael) has a child out of wedlock, but this episode did not make this list for the upstairs folks. In a series full of outstanding performances, we have to make space to single out Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan as Mr. Carson and Mrs. Hughes. From the pilot, there is an interesting tension between the two; as the respective heads of the household, they each grapple with a commitment to tradition and decorum while always questioning and battling how to preserve the humanity and decency of the mostly younger servants whom they lead. Imagine if you had to manage Daisy or Thomas. You would be exhausted.

This episode ends with Carson taking the staff out for a day at the beach. Carson and Mrs. Hughes hold hands as they walk into the water together, and the seeds are planted for the best romance in all of Downton.

“A Moorland Holiday”

With all due respect to Mary and Matthew (RIP), if you only choose to revisit one Yuletide marriage proposal episode, this is the one to pick. As mentioned in our last entry, things are finally moving forward for Carson and Mrs. Hughes; they have spent the season discussing the possibility of investing in a cottage together upon retirement. Mrs. Hughes eventually confesses she has no money, as she is solely financially responsible for sister. She will never be able to retire.

At the Christmas Eve party, however, Carson asks for a word. He bought the property in both their names. Mrs. Hughes is concerned that Carson will regret being “stuck with her,” but of course, that’s exactly what Carson wants. Carson finally pops the question, and Mrs. Hughes responds, “I thought you’d never ask.”

Season 6, Episode 8

One of the most fascinating and fraught relationships in Downton Abbey is between Mary Crawley and her younger sister, Edith. If Downton Abbey has a single guiding thesis among its six seasons, it’s probably, “Wow, it really sucks to be Edith.” By the end of the series, Edith has already been through two failed engagements and having a child out of wedlock. Despite some surprising success in the fields of journalism and publishing, Edith still lives in the impossible shadow of Mary.

Mary Crawley is a wonderful, complicated character, and she has the capacity to be vicious and vindictive. When Edith is finally approaching a happy relationship and future with Bertie Pelham, Mary forces Edith (at the breakfast table!) to reveal the truth about Marigold, Edith’s daughter. Bertie leaves.

Mary gets rightfully called out twice in this episode. At first, Branson calls her a bully and a coward. Later, Mary attempts to apologize to Edith, but she is not having it. Laura Carmichael is ferocious and heartbreaking in this scene, finally saying all the things to Mary we can imagine she’s been bottling up for her entire life.

This episode ends with the wedding of Mary and Henry, but this episode belongs to Edith, a stubborn survivor of a middle child who is finally on the verge of her own spotlight.

“Christmas Special” (Series Finale)

Naturally, you’ll want to revisit the series finale (and also the 2019 film) to be as up-to-date as possible regarding where everyone is going into A New Era. For all the irresistible drama of Downton Abbey, the series finale rewards its most loyal and dedicated fans with a bit of happiness for all of our favorite characters. Edith is finally married and happy. Mary and Not-Matthew (Henry) are expecting a child. Carson retires, and Thomas is called back to be the new butler. Anna gives birth!

Phew.

And there you have it! Pick any of these episodes to dive back into the lavish twists and turns of the Downton Abbey Cinematic Universe before you go see A New Era. Do enjoy your “weekend.” We promise not to rat you out to the Dowager Countess.

