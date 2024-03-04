Downton Abbey is the perfectly intertwined saga of life upstairs and downstairs, and fans can't seem to get enough, even after nearly a decade since the series finale. The Crawleys are a great family, initially reluctant to see their dynasty into the modern world. A war, a few deaths, heartbreak, bankruptcy, and a couple of free spirits are what spur them into the new world, and they eventually meet it head-on to ensure their great estate survives. The downstairs is extremely loyal to the Earl and Countess of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern) but always questions their position in life, especially once the world starts changing for the middle class. Do they continue to serve a great house or better themselves by pursuing what life truly has to offer, proceeding through new open doors? The bigger question is: does the upper-class dash all of its protocol, and will the lower-class let it?

Downton Abbey does not have a main character or especially complicated storylines, but the show hooked fans from the start and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. It's an enticing soap opera filled with secret romance, blackmail, murder, betrayals, and shocking deaths. Downton Abbey lets us escape to a fascinating world few have ever seen or experienced, away from all the modern world's troubles, even as the characters themselves wrestle with it, too. When Downton Abbey premiered in the U.K. in 2010 and 2011 in the U.S., the world had just experienced a recession. You'd think few would want to watch a series about the rich. Yet, the characters were likable and relatable. It's hard not to empathize with all of them. Stories kept rolling with great acting, and the real-life sets never disappointed. Not many shows have continued on as a movie, let alone two. Choosing the best episodes is like choosing the best characters.

10 Season 1, Episode 3

(2010)

In the aftermath of the Titanic and the resulting death of Robert's two heirs, it's clear that the entail can't be challenged. Still, Mary (Michelle Dockery) is determined to be rescued from the hideous sea monster, a.k.a. Matthew (Dan Stevens), the new heir, whom her family wants her to marry, and to win her Perseus. However, she quickly learns to be careful of what she wishes for as another tragedy rocks Downton. She initially seeks the attention of Evelyn Napier (Brendan Patricks), but he brings Turkish diplomat Kemal Pamuk (Theo James), who seduces Mary and unexpectedly dies in her bed. Meanwhile, downstairs, Gwen (Rose Leslie) takes the first steps to a new life and Mr. Bates (Brendan Coyle) learns never to try to fix himself again.

The circumstances of Pamuk's death cause repercussions throughout many seasons. It's a pivotal episode in Downton Abbey because it results in Mary's tarnished reputation. Rumors of a scandal surround her, and she's shunned during the London season. However, we learn something about Mary in the episode. She sought something thrilling after losing her inheritance, even if it meant public humiliation. Mary thought she'd lost everything anyway. It's shocking behavior from a well-born lady and shows viewers not to expect things from the show's characters. Mary is made of sterner stuff than anyone realizes.

9 Season 2 Episode 5

(2011)

Matthew and William (Thomas Howes) have already had a brush with death in the front, but unfortunately, they eventually go nose to nose with it. During a charge, a bomb drops before them, but William pushes Matthew out of the way. Downton's heir is left paralyzed from the waist down, while William faces even greater danger. Knowing his fate, he asks Daisy (Sophie McShera) to marry him before he dies, so she'll get her widow's dole, allowing her security. Meanwhile, Mary ties herself to Richard (Iain Glen) in return for him keeping the Pamuk scandal a secret.

While Downton's fate is up in the air once again with Matthew being unable to produce an heir, the death of William is a poignant reminder of the sacrifice many men made during World War I. Downton couldn't go untouched by war. Someone from the household, up or down, had to die for the glorious people in the big house to understand the sacrifices all those men made. It was never going to be Matthew, but one of Downton's own and one of the most eager soldiers. William was impatient to get to the front and even gave Matthew the courage he needed to lead his men on the battlefield that day. His death is felt all the way into the show's final season.

8 Season 4, Episode 9

(2013)

Despite Downton having experienced so much, the London season hasn't changed. Cora presents Rose (Lily James) to the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace in a grand affair. Cora's mother (Shirley MacLaine) and brother from America even attend the debutante ball, making it an even more momentous occasion. However, things get hairy when Rose unknowingly plays a part in stealing a secret letter written by Freda Dudley Ward to the Prince of Wales. Thanks to Bates, they save the future king's reputation, and in return, he opens Rose's ball with a splendid dance. Meanwhile, Carson (Jim Carter) learns how to have fun when he and Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan) take the staff to the beach.

This is the first time viewers see a "coming out" in Downton, so it's a stand-out episode and a memorable one, with intrigue at every turn. Rose's "coming out" isn't extraordinary, however, we do get to see a bit of London, Buckingham Palace, and the mysterious monarchs. However, what really drives the London adventure is the hunt for the letter, Cora's mother and brother's flirtations with Lord Aysgarth and his daughter, respectively, and Edith's decision to retrieve her daughter from Geneva and bring her home to live with the Drewes.

7 Season 5, Episode 8

(2014)

Rose and Atticus' (Matt Barber) wedding is another London adventure and even more eventful than her "coming out." Atticus' father, Lord Sinderby (James Faulkner), is grumpy and disapproving throughout, as is Rose's prickly mother, Susan (Phoebe Nicholls). Just before the wedding, Susan tries to tell Sinderby about her imminent divorce from Shrimpie (Peter Egan). Having failed, she proceeds to blackmail Atticus, making it seem as if he cheated at his stag party. Nothing stalls the wedding, luckily, even after Susan succeeds in revealing the truth after Rose walks down the aisle. The wedding is mostly happy but is dampened by Ana's (Joanne Froggatt) shocking arrest. Back home, Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol) gets a surprise at the unveiling of the war memorial.

Rose was always going to find love; that's just who she is. She attracts men wherever she goes in her early days on the show. However, it's still peculiar how fast and effortless Rose and Atticus' relationship seems to go despite their different backgrounds. Meanwhile, Edith (Laura Carmichael) struggles to find any happiness throughout the entire show. Of course, some kind of drama had to occur at Rose and Atticus' wedding, though, but it's no less pleasurable to watch. Despite all the episode's drama, it's nice to see Rose finally happy and the family come together.

6 Season 6, Episode 3

(2015)

Carson and Mrs. Hughes finally tied the knot after some discomfort with the choice of the venue and wedding clothes. It's a pleasantly happy episode, but the newlyweds aren't the only joyful people. Many of the people downstairs get the happiness they've been seeking, including a pregnant Anna and Daisy. Meanwhile, Edith has a fulfilling night editing her magazine with a surprising guest, and Tom (Allen Leech) returns with Sybbie after realizing he misses his family. Still, not everything at Downton is peachy. Thomas (Rob James-Collier) is upset about his fruitless job hunt, and Cora and Violet (Maggie Smith) are still on the outs about the hospital.

Carson and Mrs. Hughes getting married is a huge moment. For years, the pair danced around each other, balancing being excellent working partners and everything more. Getting married seems natural for the couple, who always wanted to be with someone romantically. However, this episode feels momentous purely because it is the first episode of the last season where things start to feel like they're wrapping up. Loose strings are slowly being tied, even the show's biggest issues. On top of that, the episode intertwines the upstairs and downstairs better than ever.

5 Season 3, Episode 9

(2012)

Downton's upstairs and downstairs have their annual Scottish Highlands adventure, traveling to Rose's family home, Duneagle Castle. However, the holiday is quickly smeared with tragedy. A pregnant Mary decides to go against her family's advice. Once they arrive, it's obvious that Rose's parents are on rocky ground and that Rose and Susan fight more frequently than anyone realizes. Back home, Edna causes trouble, Tom angers Thomas, and Mrs. Patmore gets a suitor. Eventually, the highlight of the Scottish trip, the Ghillies Ball, arrives, and Anna surprises Bates with her dancing skills. Mary risks her pregnancy by reeling and is forced to return home, going into labor on the journey. Matthew quickly arrives to see that his son has arrived, but while he drives back to Downton to announce the news, he dies in a car crash.

"Journey to the Highlands" is significant simply because it involves a change of scenery for the upstairs and downstairs. Viewers have seen Downton go to war, and Downton go through the changes of the modern world, but they've never seen Downton go to Scotland. The episode feels like any other, except for its setting, but all the more tragic knowing that it's Matthew's last appearance. Everything seems perfect, but as Violet says, "we don't always get our just deserts." When Downton seems more secure than ever, fate takes it all away, and it's infuriating.

4 Season 3, Episode 5

(2012)

The arrival of Robert and Cora's first grandchild should've been a happy time. Initially, Sybil's (Jessica Brown Findlay) labor seems to be going well. Robert hires Sir Philip Tapsell to oversee the birth, but Cora wants Dr. Clarkson (David Robb) there, too. Eventually, Clarkson notices that Sybil is exhibiting signs of preeclampsia. Robert and Tapsell ignore him even though Cora and Tom want to believe Clarkson. Sybil later gives birth to a girl, and while she seems fine, she makes Cora promise to keep Tom from going backward. That night, Sybil starts seizing and stops breathing. The family is helpless as they watch her die.

Sybil's death is traumatic to watch, but it is a huge turning point for the show. It's the first major death in the family and one that rocks them to their core, even threatening Robert and Cora's marriage. It once again proves that even the Crawleys aren't immune to tragedy. Sybil's death greatly affects the whole of Downton, even the downstairs. It's gut-wrenching to see Thomas cry after hearing the news. It's even more tragic watching Cora promise to Sybil's dead body that they'll care for Sybbie and Tom. Ultimately, the tragedy changes everyone because Sybil is the family's shining light. She affected and helped those around her.

3 Season 2 Christmas Special (Episode 9)

(2012)

After a horrific, long, and taxing war, the whole of Downton deserves a happy and joyous Christmas, but it's not quite as festive as it should be ahead of Bates' murder trial. He's found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. Also lurking like a bad smell during the holiday season is Richard. Robert confronts Mary about staying with Richard because he threatens to expose Pamuk's story. He suggests she leave Richard and visit her grandmother in America while the scandal passes. Before she gets to leave, Richard's jealousy of Matthew bubbles over, and he finally leaves after a scuffle in the library. After Lavinia's (Zoe Boyle) spirit gives her blessing, Matthew realizes he can be happy with Mary. He proposes to her in the snow.

Matthew and Mary took a long time to get together, but their perfect, romantic proposal is the icing on the cake after two seasons. It was hard to watch them try to fall in love with other people throughout Season 2 when it was still obvious they were in love with each other. Despite the Christmas Special's tense moments, happiness shines through both upstairs and downstairs. It's a new year with new possibilities. The episode shows that even after a war and during an especially tragic time, love continues and thrives, even a love that was thought forgotten.

2 Season 3, Episode 1

(2012)

It's a new season and a new marriage. However, the long-anticipated wedding has a couple of major issues before Matthew and Mary say, "I do." First, Sybil and Tom almost don't attend after casting a shadow over the family, but Violet sends them money. Cora's mother travels from America for the big day, too, and she's even more sharp-tongued than Violet. The biggest issue is that one of Robert's investments goes bad, and the bulk of Cora's fortune, which was part of the estate, is lost. It means they'll have to sell Downton. Luckily and conveniently, Matthew receives a hefty inheritance from Lavinia's father but doesn't want to use it to save the estate, which upsets Mary. When the wedding is in doubt, Tom saves the day by giving Matthew the support he needs to make it up to Mary, and they have a fairytale wedding.

Everything about Matthew and Mary's wedding is everything viewers wanted. There's just the right amount of drama and conflict, and only the imminent problems are fixed, leaving the biggest issue, the fate of Downton, to keep viewers guessing and intrigued throughout the first half of the season. It's the first major challenge of Matthew and Mary's marriage, but certainly not the last. The wedding feels like a last hoorah and is made special because of it. Tom's relationship with the family is also strengthened for the first time, which is essential to their change. Accepting Tom means the Crawley family put one foot into the modern world, a huge step for them. Besides all the dramatic challenges, Mary and Matthew's wedding is a beautiful chapter in their love story. They overcome their biggest issue to be together.

1 Season 6, Episode 9

(2015)

Not everyone is happy at the finale's beginning. Edith is still a "spinster," Henry (Matthew Goode) has no purpose, Thomas doesn't want to leave Downton, and Carson fears the future with his Parkinson's diagnosis. Eventually, everyone's story wraps up and comes to a satisfying end. Mary rights her wrong by arranging for Edith to meet with Bertie (Harry Hadden-Paton), who proposes again. The wedding planning commences after a tense family meeting with Bertie's mom. It's a family reunion for the wedding. Tom and Henry showed Mary their new car business. She has news herself: she's pregnant. Cora is a triumph in her new role at the hospital, while Daisy and Andrew (Michael Fox) finally become something more, and Isabelle (Penelope Wilton) and Dicky (Douglas Reith) learn that he's not at death's door. During the reception, Carson relinquishes his role of butler to Thomas, solving both issues, and Anna gives birth. Things get emotional during Bertie and Edith's send-off before the stroke of midnight. Everyone is happy going into the new year and the show's end.

It's incredible to see every character's story arc come to a satisfying close. The creators and writers underwent an astounding feat, wrapping up everything nicely and tidy. Everyone gets a happy ending, even Spratt (Jeremy Swift), but the one person who deserves it above all the others is Edith. After that one last struggle with Bertie's mother, she finally walks down the aisle and isn't jilted this time. It's nice seeing Thomas, who also struggled for years, achieve happiness, and Bates and Anna finally get to start their family, too. There's drama, for sure, and a little bit of tension, but most of all, there's joy. It's hard not to tear up when we say goodbye as they all reign in the new year without us. It might not be how we picture Downton Abbey to end, but it certainly delivers everything viewers love about it.

