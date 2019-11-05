‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Digital and Blu-ray Release Date Details, Bonus Features Revealed

0

The Downton Abbey movie digital release date and Blu-ray details have been unveiled, confirming when you’ll be able to revisit and consistently enjoy this pleasant movie over and over again. It was announced today that Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture will be released on Digital on November 26th, with a Blu-ray and DVD release to follow on December 17th. That makes it a swell holiday gift for that favorite aunt or uncle of yours, as the feature film sequel to the beloved TV series was quietly one of 2019’s most successful films at the box office. While Downton Abbey didn’t reach Avengers: Endgame heights, the Focus Features release grossed an impressive $178.6 million worldwide against a relatively modest budget, making it a rather profitable venture—especially for a TV series continuation.

The in-home release of Downton Abbey is stacked with bonus features. There are deleted scenes, exclusive roundtable interviews with the cast (divided into “Upstairs Cast “ and “Downstairs Cast,” obviously), a look at how the film remained accurate to the time period of the 1920s, a featurette on series creator and film writer Julian Fellowes, a feature commentary by director Michael Engler, and even a complete recap of the TV series if you want another refresher.

Check out the full list of Downton Abbey bonus features below, followed by a look at the box art for the Blu-ray and DVD release. And check out our complete calendar of confirmed digital release dates for additional titles that are coming soon.

BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATURES:

Deleted Scenes

Cast Conversations – Exclusive roundtable interviews with the cast. Upstairs Cast Downstairs Cast

– Exclusive roundtable interviews with the cast. The Royal Visit – A look at how the royal visit proved to be an ambitious event both on and behind the camera.

– A look at how the royal visit proved to be an ambitious event both on and behind the camera. True to the Twenties – Fans of DOWNTON ABBEY are charmed by the sheer grandeur of the aristocracy in the early 20 th Learn how DOWNTON ABBEY maintains a reputation of being true to the time period.

– Fans of DOWNTON ABBEY are charmed by the sheer grandeur of the aristocracy in the early 20 Learn how DOWNTON ABBEY maintains a reputation of being true to the time period. Welcome to Downton Abbey – A behind-the-scenes look at the grandeur of Highclere Castle and how it serves as a cornerstone in the Downton Abbey franchise.

– A behind-the-scenes look at the grandeur of Highclere Castle and how it serves as a cornerstone in the Downton Abbey franchise. The Brilliance of Julian Fellowes – Writer Julian Fellowes has created a story and beloved characters that resonate with people across the world. This piece celebrates Julian’s brilliant creativity and reveals his approach to bringing Downton Abbey to the big screen.

– Writer Julian Fellowes has created a story and beloved characters that resonate with people across the world. This piece celebrates Julian’s brilliant creativity and reveals his approach to bringing Downton Abbey to the big screen. Downton Abbey Series Recap* – Whether you’re new or just need a refresher, this series recap will catch you up on the story so far.

– Whether you’re new or just need a refresher, this series recap will catch you up on the story so far. Feature Commentary with Director Michael Engler

*Available only on Blu-ray™ and iTunes