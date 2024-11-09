This holiday season, Downton Abbey fans are in for a bit of disappointment as the beloved 2019 film adaptation will be leaving Netflix on December 1. Since joining Netflix, the film has been a gateway into the world of the Crawley family and their story, allowing them to get lose in the splendor of Highclere Castle, the stunning location where the film, and the adored television series which came before it, were filmed. However, it's going to be a sad day on your advent calendars when the Earl of Grantham, Lady Mary, and the Dowager Countess are no longer there for you to visit.

Directed by Michael Engler, the 2019 film brought together the original cast for a lavish and exciting royal visit, introducing new characters and deepening existing storylines that held over from the series, like Tom Branson's role within the family as he still grapples with his Irish nationalism; the legacy of Violet, the Dowager Countess who grapples with her own mortality; Lady Mary and Lady Edith as they seek to take hold of their own roles and fates within the family; and Thomas Barrow's identity struggles.

Thomas, Downton’s under-butler and one of television's few early portrayals of a gay man, finds himself isolated in his role. His storyline in the film sees him making a connection with Richard Ellis, the king’s valet, giving him a moment of acceptance and companionship that he rarely experienced in the series.

Will There Be More 'Downton Abbey'?

Luckily for us, yes there will. Production for Downton Abbey 3 is currently underway, with filming taking place at Highclere Castle, the iconic setting of the series. The upcoming film is slated for release on September 12, 2025, and is being billed as the franchise's final installment. Hugh Bonneville, who portrays Robert Crawley, has described the film as a "lasting tribute" to the late Dame Maggie Smith, who passed away earlier this year. Series creator Julian Fellowes is penning the script, while Simon Curtis is returning as the director. Alongside returning cast members like Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, and Jim Carter, the movie will also feature the likes of Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Joely Richardson, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Paul Giamatti.

Stay tuned to Collider for more news on the third, and potentially final, Downton Abbey film.