Downton Abbey: A New Era is finally bringing us back into the world of the Crawleys. And now there's a new recap to help get us up to date before the new movie arrives! And after six seasons and a movie, there's a lot to remember about our favorite family and their house staff as we head into the "new era" of the Julian Fellowes show.

There was quite a lot happening the last time we saw the cast of characters, and after the king and queen were coming to Downton in Downton Abbey the movie, you would wonder how they could possibly top royalty, but this time they have an entire movie coming to film at their home with the Dowager Countess heading to her own new villa. The movies bring back Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham as he watches his daughter Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) take over at Downton to make the movie and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) explore her happiness for the first time in the series,

The rest of the cast includes Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Michael Fox, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Douglas Reith, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï.

The story for Downton Abbey: A New Era is as follows: "From award-winning creator, Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event Downton Abbey: A New Era. The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa."

What the recap does is lay out exactly what happened in the first film, so we can head into A New Era knowing exactly what to expect. And, with Downton Abbey, you know that something will go off the rails and that it will somehow make its way up to Lord Grantham because when isn't he included in the drama of his staff or their beliefs? It's why we love coming back to this family so often.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is coming to theaters this May 20, 2022, and it's going to be an exciting new adventure for Lord Grantham and the Crawley family, but it is Downton Abbey, after all, so we know there is going to be plenty of exciting drama to keep us coming back!

