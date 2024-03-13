The Big Picture Rumors suggest Downton Abbey could return for Season 7, continuing the story focusing on the next generation of Crawleys.

The new season would need a time jump to age the children to young adults and explore their roles within the family.

The Great Depression and World War II could provide the backdrop for new plots, as the family faces financial challenges and historical events.

Downton Abbey captured the hearts of viewers in 2010, and after six seasons and two spin-off films, people still want more. Rumors suggest that Downton Abbey Season 7 may be coming, and if that is the case, it will mark the third false ending for the series. Creator Julian Fellowes admitted, "I have said goodbye to Downton so many times, and I have written the last scene about six or seven times." Fellowes refused to give a definite answer on whether the series could come back, giving hope to the fans. Certainly, there is always the potential for a prequel, but picking up after the conclusion is a more daunting but necessary task.

Downton Abbey's story is never truly over as it follows the life of the Crawley family. With the lasting interest in the series, it shouldn't be a surprise that Downton Abbey could return. However, one question remains — what would a new season be about? The story concludes in a life-goes-on sort of way, but it always leaves the characters content in their lives. Of course, the general plot is obvious: the Crawleys and the Downton staff. Yet the details are fuzzy as the story has left the core characters settled. With Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Edith (Laura Carmichael) married and the estate functioning, many of the scandals that the family endured are no longer likely, at least with these characters, making Season 7 seem superfluous. But, there is a new generation of Crawleys who were never the leads of the story. Especially after watching the joys and traumas of their childhood, the audience feels close to the younger Crawleys. And, after Violet's (Maggie Smith) unfortunate death, now seems the perfect time to add focus to a new generation.

'Downton Abbey' Season 7 Should Center on the Next Generation

Since its premiere, the series focuses on three different generations of the Crawleys navigating an ever-changing world: The dowager countess, Violet, the Earl of Grantham, Robert (Hugh Bonneville), and his wife Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), and their daughters, Mary, Edith, and Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay). However, the story has said goodbye to Sybil and, more recently, Violet, cutting back on the family's numbers. Yet, the Crawleys have grown as well. Mary married Robert's heir, Matthew (Dan Stevens), and had a son, George (Oliver and Zac Barker). Sybil brings the chauffeur, Tom Branson (Allen Leech), into the family and gives birth to Sybbie (Fifi Hart). Edith had an illegitimate daughter, Marigold (Eva and Karina Samms). By the end of the story, Mary, Edith, and Tom have found new loves and expanded the family more. The low-stakes drama has given more happy moments than tearful ones. Yet, despite the show continuing for several seasons after their birth, even Robert and Cora's oldest grandchildren get little focus.

In Downton Abbey: A New Era, Cora says, "Individual Crawleys come and go, but the family lives on." And that is certainly the case. If the show is to return, it's time to expand the focus by including the younger generation. Without Violet, it is natural for the show to shift focus, continuing the three-generation setup in a new way. These established characters open up more plots as the differences in their birth set each one apart. But, more importantly, focusing on them does not require undoing the happy endings the show already created. Sure, it wouldn't be the first time — just look at the tragic loss of parents Sybbie, George, and Marigold experienced. However, it would be preferable to continue without ruining the endings already made, especially when it would put focus on the least-developed members of the central family.

What Obstacles Could the Next Generation of Crawleys Face?

Downton Abbey: A New Era takes place in 1928, only a few years after Season 6 ends, making the children still young. So, to keep the tone of the show and focus on these characters, there would need to be a time jump — but that is not out of the question. With nine years since Season 6's release, the cast has aged, while the characters haven't much. If the show were to jump to the late 1930s, Sybbie, George, and Marigold would be young adults, making them the perfect age to fulfill the roles their parents played in the early seasons of Downton Abbey. This would also give the show plenty of plot.

With the changing world, Downton is always under threat of failing, despite Robert and Mary's hard work to keep the estate afloat. Sure, all of the Crawley children lead privileged lives, but, as seen by Mary, Edith, and Sybil, that does not protect them from everything. George, Sybbie, Marigold, and the rest will come of age in the tumultuous setting of World War II. History plays an important role in the drama, from the Titanic in the first episode that left Downton's future in question to World War I, which took each family member on a journey. Just as Sybil grew more independent as she became a nurse and Mary and Mathew discovered their feelings for each other due to their separation, their children have a similar opportunity. The show already touched on the topic, with Marigold's father, Micheal Gregson (Charles Edwards), being killed by Nazis while in Germany. Such a significant historical event is the perfect backdrop for a revival season.

Why Does 'Downton Abbey' Need Another Season?

While the family finds peace at the end of Downton Abbey: A New Era, that is fleeting. Looking at the setting, it is clear that the family is once again headed for hard times with the Great Depression on its way and World War II close behind. While the setting of the Great Depression may not be as glamorous as the 1920s, it presents a significant problem for the characters. Throughout the series, the Crawleys struggled to support their way of life in the rapidly changing world. Much of Robert, Matthew, Tom, and Mary's plots focused on adapting Downton to keep it financially secure, which is naturally threatened by the Great Depression. Likewise, Tom and Henry Talbot's (Matthew Goode) ending of opening a business together doesn't seem so blissful in that context. But continuing with a time jump could answer these questions while expanding the younger generation's story.

Certainly, there is plenty to fill a revival season, especially considering the Crawleys are not the only characters. The films left the staff happily paired off as Mr. Mason (Paul Copley) moves in with Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol), Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle) and Baxter (Raquel Cassidy) get engaged, and Thomas (Rob James-Collier) leaves to pursue a secret relationship with a film star. However, the staff underwent more changes throughout the series, and these characters moving on provides the opportunity to introduce new faces. With the changes downstairs, the historical significance, and the seemingly constant scandals the family provides, there is no end to Downton Abbey's story. Exploring Downton's future would answer many questions and expand on characters who sorely need it, making it the perfect direction for another season of the beloved show.

Downton Abbey is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

