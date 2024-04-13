Downton Abbey tells the tales of two very different worlds: the upstairs and the downstairs. They might come from different backgrounds but have one thing in common. Every character in Julian Fellows' hit series wants to be loved. While the upstairs and downstairs live and work harmoniously and effortlessly to make one household the grandest it can be, finding love and happiness is not always as easy for them both. However, when some do, it's like a fairytale, no matter which floor they live on.

Love is the most important thing in Downton Abbey. It drives every character and influences what they do and say throughout its six seasons, two movies, and beyond. It secures Downton's succession line, gets a man out of prison, and allows a free spirit to soar. It comes in all forms and ages and when least expected. Without love, Downton's future would have crumbled centuries ago. It would've kept a division between the floors. Love breaks through barriers and antiquated ideals and changes the people of Downton. Their romances make them relatable and, in some cases, even inspiring. The characters of Downton Abbey experience and feel the same things as us, but they also show us that no matter life's challenges, we must always soldier on, even if love is lost or put on hold. Some of the series' romances inspire or heart-warm. Others evoke goosebumps.

10 Season 1, Episode 6

Directed by Brian Percival

Mary (Michelle Dockery) resists Matthew (Dan Stevens) when he first arrives at Downton. He's the hideous sea monster, and she's Andromeda. However, their relationship takes a turn just ahead of the war. During one discussion, Mary mentions she likes having a good argument. Matthew flirtatiously replies that they should see more of each other if that's the case. After Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) gets hurt at a political rally, Matthew plays the dutiful role of protector, and Mary realizes she might not be the only one vying for him. Later, Mary tells Matthew he was brave, saving Sybil, and asks if he's a creature of duty. He's not entirely, so she asks if laughing and flirting with her is a duty where he's doing what's expected.

He tells her not to play with him, and she tries again. Mary warns Matthew to be careful of Sybil's heart because she has a crush on him. Matthew surprises her again: no one can accuse her of that. Mary flirtatiously insinuates that her feelings for him have changed, but Matthew thinks she's mocking him. She tells him to have more faith. He reminds her of how she treated him when he first arrived. Her remarks live fresh in his mind, but she surprises him by saying he must not pay attention to what she says. They kiss, and later, Mary tells Cora (Elizabeth McGovern) that Matthew proposed.

Mary once told Matthew that her life is like one big waiting room until she finds a husband, which disgusts her. She wants to marry someone who ticks all of her boxes and isn't willing to give in and marry whoever her parents throw at her, even Matthew. When Matthew arrived, Mary had her eyes on Evelyn Napier, but Kamal Pamuk (Theo James) offered her what she wanted: passion, romance, and excitement. She took his offer and paid the price, but she also learned something. Knowing what true love could be like, Mary realizes there have been glimmers of that in Matthew. She doesn't want the man her family expects her to marry, but suddenly, she is also less willing to take the one she thought she wanted.

Matthew wasn't afraid to show interest initially, even though he knew Mary's opinions of him. That begins to dawn on her in this episode. She just has to make sure of a couple of things before she makes a move. First, she ensures his interest in her isn't just because everyone wants them to marry. Second, that he isn't interested in anyone else. Once he reassures her that his feelings are true, Mary's feelings bubble to the surface. Unfortunately, though, she waits too long to answer his proposal, and he breaks it off due to unforeseen circumstances.

9 Season 2, Episode 8

Directed by James Strong

Preparations for Matthew and Lavinia's (Zoe Boyle) wedding commence while Sybil and Tom (Allen Leech) anxiously wait to reveal their relationship, let alone their wedding plans. They bravely tell the family everything. Sybil is coming to Dublin to start a new life with Tom. The drama pauses when the Spanish flu ravages the house. Still, Anna (Joanne Froggatt) and Bates (Brendan Coyle) decide to keep their wedding plans because they are just as strong as Sybil and Tom. Meanwhile, Matthew and Mary forget the chaos and dance, inadvertently rekindling the fire between them. They kiss as Lavinia comes down the stairs. Cora's symptoms worsen, but Lavinia eventually dies from the disease, leaving Matthew feeling wretchedly guilty for taking away her will to live. Putting the solemnness behind them, Anna and Bates officially start their lives together when they finally tie the knot, and Sybil and Tom get Robert's (Hugh Bonneville) blessing. Unfortunately, Bates is taken to prison shortly after.

Emotions run high in Season 2, Episode 8. Although the episode is one of Downton Abbey's saddest, love and happiness shine continuously and eventually burst through without difficulty. Two couples, one from downstairs and another from upstairs (well, half upstairs), are on parallel paths. Like Sybil and Tom, Anna and Bates are on the brink of marrying, but the former pair inspire the latter and encourage them to hold their ground. It all culminates into one big romantic bubble that even the Spanish flu can't pop. Matthew and Mary's unsurprising kiss is the cherry on top. All the love in the air is strong, but it's not strong enough when tragedy strikes both floors and dampens everything.

8 "A Journey to the Highlands" (Season 3, Episode 9)

Directed by Andy Goddard

Downton's upstairs and downstairs have a Scottish Highlands adventure, traveling to Rose's (Lily James) family home, Duneagle Castle. Against everyone's wishes, Mary decides to go despite being eight months pregnant. Once they arrive, Rose's parents, Shrimpie and Susan, dampen the trip with their frequent fighting, inadvertently showing Robert how good he has it. The highlight of the Scottish trip, though, is the Ghillies Ball, where Anna surprises Bates with her reeling skills. Mary risks her pregnancy by joining in and is forced to return home, going into labor upon arriving at the train station. Matthew arrives just after his son's birth and is ecstatic. However, tragedy strikes again as he returns to Downton to announce the news. As he grins like a giddy fool, he hits an oncoming truck and dies.

"Journey to the Highlands" is one of the best Downton Abbey episodes, but it is mostly famous for featuring Matthew's death. Still, before the horrible moment, romanticism unmistakably drives the episode. As Shrimpie and Susan fight, Robert and Cora's marriage strengthens. Anna and Bates finally have some happiness and relaxation. Mary and Matthew are almost bursting with joy, awaiting the birth of their child. Even Edith (Laura Carmichael) gets a little loving once Michael Gregson (Charles Edwards) arrives. For once, everyone seems to be genuinely and sublimely happy. That's why Matthew's death is so painful. His death pierces the heart and leaves one bleeding out slowly. After everything Matthew experienced in the war, it's excruciating that he dies in a silly car crash. Not to mention, he and Mary experienced tons of heartache before getting together. The Scottish adventure is the calm before the storm, but it should've been a joyful time, welcoming the baby. It's not hard to change episodes once Matthew and Mary share their last kiss.

7 Season 5, Episode 7

Directed by Philip John

In the middle of Edith's mysterious disappearance, Rose and Atticus' (Matt Barber) happiness thrives, and their love grows. Still, everyone can't help but be skeptical of the match as Lord and Lady Sinderby and their son come for a dinner party. They have one ally: Lady Sinderby, who tells Robert that she'll happily battle intolerance if Rose and Atticus want to be together. The real problem is Atticus' father, who's "the tough nut." However, Rose knows how to deal with "nuts" as her mother is the problem in her family. Atticus jokingly suggests that they crack them against each other. Then, Isobel (Penelope Wilton) announces she and Lord Merton (Douglas Reith) are engaged and Mary suggests they hold a dinner to celebrate, but it quickly turns hairy thanks to the Grey brothers.

Larry points out that many relationships break due to irreconcilable differences. He asks how Rose and Atticus would bring up children being of different religions or how Isobel and Dicky will be able to survive with their wide disparity in class. Thankfully, Dicky tells him to leave, and the tense moment does nothing to dampen Rose and Atticus' romantic evening. Atticus begins his proposal by saying that they already have to defend themselves, so they should have a reason to. Sadly, the night dissolves Isobel's happiness.

Two romances are treading on similar paths in this episode. Atticus and Rose have to defend their relationship just as much as Isobel and Dicky. Both couples just want to love each other despite their differences, without the outside world telling them they can't. There are bound to be problems in any relationship, after all. However, while Rose and Atticus are prepared to proceed no matter the consequences, Isobel and Dicky have a little more trouble getting past the things Larry says. Regardless, love is the essence of the episode. No matter what challenges are thrown at each couple, even antiquated ideals, they are both modern romances. It's the 1920s, and marriages are changing. A Jewish man can marry a Christian woman, and a middle-class woman can marry a lord. Those who aren't ready or don't want that kind of change try to break things up. However, while the two romances show that times are changing, they aren't as all-encompassing as some of the show's other romances.

6 Season 5, Episode 4

Directed by Minkie Spiro

Downton Abbey's Season 5, Episode 4, proves that you're never too old to fall in love. It also proves that love can stand the test of time if you let it. Violet (Maggie Smith) and Isobel visit the Russian refugees, but the Dowager is more interested in talking to Prince Kuragin. He points out that she hasn't changed, unlike him. She was the beautiful Countess when they first met. Now, she's "the great lady -- imperious, magnificent." He adds that they are two sides of the same coin, meaning her life has not altered much in half a century, while his life has in the wake of the Russian Revolution. However, one thing that hasn't changed in his life is his love for her. Violet later tells Isobel that Kuragin asked her to run away with him while she was visiting Russia with her husband. Isobel is shocked, but little does she know that she's about to have her own romantic moment with Lord Merton, who nervously comes to propose to her.

Lord Merton's proposal is eloquent and passionate, just like Kuragin's talk of the past and present. One of the most romantic aspects of it is that Dicky didn't wait for Isobel to interrupt and talk him out of it. He's pretty set on his decision, just as Isobel is confident in all of her decisions, so they are the perfect match. Dicky also makes it quite clear that he wants to marry Isobel because he loves her freely and proudly and not because of loneliness or comfort. His talk of love, not his proposal, shocks Isobel. It's nothing like the one she received from Dr. Clarkson (David Robb), whom she cleverly and swiftly shoots down. Isobel vows to consider Dicky's proposition, though, which makes their romance pale in comparison to the younger love stories at Downton.

5 Season 6, Episode 8

Directed by David Evans

After Bertie (Harry Hadden-Paton) proposes in the previous episode, Edith wrestles with her answer. She loves him, but he doesn't know about Marigold. If she says yes and doesn't tell him, there's a lie at the heart of their marriage. But will she ruin it if she does tell him? After breaking up with Henry (Matthew Goode) in the wake of Brooklands, a broken-hearted Mary is instantly jealous when she learns that Edith's beau, Bertie, has shockingly inherited the title of Marquess of Hexham. If Edith marries him, she'll outrank her entire family. Meanwhile, Mary forbids Tom to ask Henry over, now hell-bent on securing an advantageous marriage, too, but he turns up to confront her one last time. She's angry at his audacity as he confidently states she's in love with him.

He claims that she's not the person who would dispense with love just to have a marriage that came with a position. Mary angrily tells him to leave and later takes her wretchedness out on Edith once she learns Edith accepted Bertie without telling him about Marigold. Mary congratulates the couple on the engagement while not-so-subtly commending Bertie for overlooking Edith's past. Bertie is shocked at the discovery of Marigold and flees Downton, leaving Edith just as heartbroken as her sister. A huge quarrel erupts, and after some painful talks with Tom and Violet, Mary realizes that only Henry can make her happy. Before they tie the knot, Edith returns to fix things with Mary.

The second to last episode of the series is mostly famous for featuring Mary and Edith's horrible row, in which years of pent-up anger and jealousy come to a critical point. However, the episode is one of the most romantic because it proves things are changing swiftly. Mary has changed from the beginning, becoming an impressive estate agent, which is not exactly a role many ladies back then took on. However, changing doesn't mean she has to take Henry; at least, that's what she initially believes. She still thinks she has to marry for titles and money, but now that it's halfway through the 1920s, she realizes she can marry for love. Mary marrying Henry is also a huge step for her and the family entering the modern world. Even Violet shockingly gives up all her antiquated ideals to say that life is not worth living without love. Ten years ago, it would've been impossible for any of the Crawley girls to marry a race car driver.

4 Season 6, Episode 3

Directed by Philip John

After Carson (Jim Carter) proposes to Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan), wedding preparations commence, even though the pair don't exactly know what they're doing. They've planned many weddings, but when it comes to their own, they're completely unaware. The bigger decisions bring some tension to the whole household. Carson wants the wedding to be at Downton, and Mary is more than willing to grant that wish, but Mrs. Hughes wants to have it somewhere that isn't their place of work. Carson eventually relents, understanding his fiancée's wishes. Then, there's some awkwardness when Mary tells Mrs. Hughes that she can choose an outfit from Cora's closet without telling her mother. After a tiring day at the hospital, Cora returns to find the housekeeper trying on her things and gets angry. However, it all sorts itself out, and the couple has a beautifully romantic wedding made even more special by the return of Tom and Sybbie.

Carson and Mrs. Hughes' wedding is a massive moment for Downton Abbey, and it once again proves that no one is past the point of falling in love. The couple have acted like a married couple, having been excellent working partners for years. So, getting married seems natural for them. Still, it's a major change for the pair, and they deal with it in their own way. Mrs. Hughes isn't as opposed to change as Carson, but she still has to accept that she's saying goodbye to one life and welcoming another. Meanwhile, Carson, who usually sticks his nose up at sentimentality, finds himself reflecting on his life. This episode is about Carson and Mrs. Hughes, which is satisfying as they are usually helping others all the time and finally get some happiness of their own. However, their relationship can hardly be labeled as the most romantic.

3 "The Finale" (Season 6, Episode 9)

Directed by Michael Engler

At the finale's beginning, Edith is still coming to terms with losing Bertie, but little does she know that Mary is willing to right her wrong by secretly arranging for her sister to meet with her former beau. Edith confesses that he broke her heart, even though she can't blame him, considering she kept Marigold a secret wrongfully. Still, an emotional Bertie explains things have changed and that he can't live without her. Edith warns him that her secret still might come out, but Bertie is convinced that the only thing he's not ready for is a life without her. This time, when he proposes, Edith says yes. The wedding planning commences after a tense family meeting with Bertie's mom. However, Edith finally finds happiness when the pair ties the knot in a romantic New Year's Eve wedding. Things get emotional during Bertie and Edith's send-off before the stroke of midnight. Everyone is happy going into the new year.

It's incredible to see every character's story arc come to a satisfying close. The creators and writers underwent an astounding feat, wrapping up everything nicely and tidily. However, it's incredibly astounding that Edith finally gets everything she could ever ask for at the last possible moment of the show. There's drama, for sure, and a bit of tension, but most of all, there's joy all around. After everything that Edith goes through in six seasons, she is the one person who deserves happiness in the end. Two of the biggest romances in Downton Abbey also prove that times are changing rapidly, even at the Abbey.

2 "Christmas at Downton Abbey" (Season 2, Episode 9)

Directed by Brian Percival

After years of horrific war, Downton gets a joyous Christmas. Well, mostly joyous. Bates' murder trial casts a shadow on it, as does Mary's continued courting of Sir Richard (Iain Glen). Matthew asks why she stays with the newspaper owner, and she reveals that he's keeping the story of Pamuk's death out of the papers for her in return for her hand in marriage. Initially, he can't understand the circumstances of Pamuk's death, and Mary explains it was just lust or the need for excitement. Robert then confronts Mary about Richard and suggests she leave him and visit her grandmother in America while the scandal of Pamuk's death passes. Before she departs, Richard's jealousy of Matthew bubbles over, and he finally leaves after a scuffle in the library. Later, after Lavinia's spirit gives her blessing, Matthew realizes he can be happy with Mary. They dance at the ball, and later, he proposes to her during a quiet moment outside as it snows.

It's a long time before Matthew and Mary can be together, so Matthew's proposal and Mary's gleeful response are so satisfying and the cherry on top of a pretty neat and tidy cake. Anyone watching the first two seasons of Downton Abbey always has an inkling and a flutter of feeling that the two will always end up together, though. They must be put through the wringer first to know how to be together. After Matthew's first proposal, the pair experience so much, yet their paths still mingle, and the fire subtly reignites every time they see each other. It's that push and pull that intrigues viewers.

Matthew endures the war, nearly dies, and is left paralyzed. Even though his feelings for Mary never diminish, he tries to move on with Lavinia, who vows to care for him. Even as she dies from the flu, she realizes Matthew never loved her and tells him it's okay to be happy. Matthew feels he took Lavinia's will to live by breaking her heart and swears never to marry. Meanwhile, Mary endures Matthew at the front, paralyzed and heartbroken. Somehow, after all that, they can be together and finally be happy, basking in their love for the first time. Their love story is like something out of a Jane Austen novel.

1 Season 3, Episode 1

Directed by Brian Percival

Matthew and Mary's long-anticipated wedding is one of the series' most romantic, but they must resolve a few significant issues before saying, "I do." Due to financial reasons, Sybil and Tom almost don't attend, and Robert isn't upset. However, Violet secretly sends them money, and their arrival is met with some tension, which Larry Grey does not make better. The biggest issue is that one of Robert's investments has gone bad, and the bulk of Cora's fortune, which was part of the estate, is lost. The fate of Downton hangs perilously over the edge of a cliff once more just before one of the most important weddings of the family. Luckily and conveniently, Matthew learns he's Lavinia's father's heir and will receive a hefty inheritance, which could save the estate. However, he tells Mary he doesn't want it because it would be profiting from Lavinia's death. Mary hysterically declares that it means Matthew is not on their side. He's willing to destroy the family in return for destroying Lavinia's. With the wedding in doubt, Tom gives Matthew support. He sees Mary and tells her they will get through it, together. They kiss and make up, with eyes closed to keep with tradition. The next day, Mary rides like a princess through the village to the church, looking stunning. When she meets Matthew at the altar, everything is right again.

Matthew and Mary's wedding has just the right amount of drama and conflict. Only the imminent problems are resolved, leaving the biggest issue, the fate of Downton, to keep viewers guessing and intrigued throughout the first half of Season 3. However, after being kept apart by several things over the years, Mary and Matthew know that despite everything, there will never be anyone else in the world for them except each other. They aren't willing to let another thing come between them again, even if it is the fate of Downton. Their wedding and subsequent marriage are more crucial to the family than Downton ever could. Besides all the dramatic challenges, Mary and Matthew's wedding is a beautiful chapter in their love story, and they overcome their biggest issue to be together. If that's not the most romantic thing to ever happen in Downton Abbey, we don't know what it is.

