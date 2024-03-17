Downton Abbey is famous for inspiring a whole gamut of emotions in viewers. The perfectly intertwined stories of life upstairs and downstairs hooked fans from the start, and they still can't seem to get enough. Yet, when the show premiered, the world wasn't exactly craving a saga about the upper class, especially one that was reluctant to see their dynasty into the modern world. Still, viewers quickly saw that each and every character, upstairs and downstairs, was relatable and endearing in their own way. The Crawleys might have a lot of money and power, but they experience the same things as us: war, death, murder, illness, secret romance, bankruptcy, and even blackmail. They feel the same things we do. They make each other laugh and cry. When emotions run high, there's sometimes heartbreak and betrayal.

The Crawleys are a great family who might seem untouchable, living in their glorious bubble where nothing changes or at least wants to, but they are not immune to sadness or tragedy. Some of the most heartbreaking situations on the show pierce the heart, leaving shock and anguish behind. The show's freest spirits are dealt the losing hand, or sometimes fate just deals a terrible blow. Still, the characters' resilience is their most interesting and inspiring aspect. Whether they are upstairs or downstairs, the people living at Downton Abbey know something about soldiering on and facing the next day's challenges. Downton Abbey lets us escape to a fascinating world, but it also helps us through our own life issues, reassures us that we're not alone, and teaches us how to persist.

10 Season 1, Episode 7

Directed by Brian Percival

The London season and Sybil's (Jessica Brown Findlay) "coming out" ball is a great success, but when the Crawleys return to Downton, a huge bomb is dropped on them: Cora (Elizabeth McGovern) is pregnant for the first time in nearly 20 years. This throws a massive spanner in the works regarding Downton's succession. If she has a boy, Matthew (Dan Stevens) is pushed out as heir, thus also complicating Mary's (Michelle Dockery) decision to marry Matthew. If she delays until after the baby is born, he'll know she's after his position. Violet (Maggie Smith) suggests she say yes now, and break it off if Matthew loses everything, but she loves him. Thinking she's about to lose her job, O'Brien (Siobhan Finneran) changes the family's course by despicably planting soap under Cora's tub while she bathes, so she slips and falls, causing her to lose the baby. Despite remaining the heir, Matthew breaks his proposal because Mary didn't choose him. Everything is made worse once Robert (Hugh Bonneville) announces England is at war with Germany.

The death of Cora's unborn baby, which was a boy, shocks and saddens the entire house. However, no one is sadder than O'Brien, who immediately regrets her actions, especially after discovering her job was never in jeopardy. This is Downton's, not just the Crawley's, first big tragedy. The great family might have a lot of money and live prosperously, but it's hard not to sympathize with them during this dark moment. Watching Mary and Matthew part ways after everything they'd established in their relationship is also gut-wrenching. All of this is made even worse with the announcement of war. The Crawleys will only see more of their fair share of struggles in the coming season.

9 Season 6, Episode 7

Directed by David Evans

Mary is not thrilled about watching Henry (Matthew Goode) race at Brooklands and knows she'll be sorry for agreeing, although she doesn't yet know yet. At the race, while everyone cheers excitedly, Mary can hardly swallow as Henry speeds around the track. A horrible crash occurs at the height of the race, sending Mary into hysterics. No one knows what happened or who might be injured, and it's chaos. In the end, Charlie, Henry's friend, dies. Still, Mary is distraught and can't bear it, breaking up with Henry over the phone. Charlie's death makes Henry realize he doesn't want to waste a minute with Mary, but she's traumatized by the thought he could've died. She doesn't want him to give up racing for her, so they're not right for each other. She breaks down again, explaining herself to Tom (Allen Leech) because she's glad it wasn't Henry who died. Tom argues that the day brought up Matthew's death, and she's not seeing straight.

Mary describes how she's feeling at Brooklands perfectly. She's "trapped in some witch's curse for all eternity," watching them go around repeatedly. Ironically, she'd get involved with a race car driver, especially when the car is her enemy, having been the reason for Matthew's tragically premature death. It's no wonder the ghastly crash took its toll on her. She panicked and decided she wouldn't be able to take this every time Henry raced, understandably. It's a shame because, like Tom says, they're perfect for each other.

8 Season 3, Episode 6

Directed by Jeremy Webb

Robert and Cora are on unstable ground after Sybil's incredibly heartbreaking death in the previous episode. After her funeral, a mournful Cora gives Robert the cold shoulder and asks to sleep alone. Robert confesses that he should've listened to Dr. Clarkson (David Robb), as she did, but Sir Philip Tapsell has a reputation as an expert. Cora points out that he believed Tapsell only because he's reputable and fashionable. He let "all that nonsense" weigh against saving Sybil, and that's why she can't forgive him. He should miss their daughter more since he blocked that last chance they had to prevent her death. Violet doesn't let the fracture between them get any bigger and calls in Clarkson to take a look at all the facts about Sybil's death. He tells the couple that even if they'd taken her to the hospital, she still would've died. Finally, they can share in their grief.

Downton is already incredibly down about Sybil's death without Cora and Robert's bitter rift. It's strange to see the Earl and Countess at odds with one another, as their marriage has survived a war and countless other hardships. However, in this situation, their daughter died, so it's understandable that emotions are running high. Thankfully, they emerge from this dark abyss together and stronger than ever, ready to take on the future and the changing world. It's what Sybil would've wanted.

7 Season 2, Episode 8

Directed by James Strong

The war is over, but Downton still experiences a tragedy. Preparations for Lavinia (Zoe Boyle) and Matthew's wedding commence while Sybil and Tom figure out how to start their lives together, which throws the family into chaos. However, they soon have bigger issues as Spanish flu rocks the household, upstairs and downstairs. First, Carson (Jim Carter) gets ill, and then Cora and Lavinia excuse themselves at dinner. Later, Lavinia catches Matthew and Mary kissing, and while Robert kisses the maid, Cora becomes gravely ill. The following day, Lavinia starts to look better, but during dinner, she takes a turn for the worst. Taking her last breaths, Lavinia makes Matthew promise to be happy.

Lavinia has one of the most tragic story arcs of the whole series. First, she gives up everything to be with Matthew and take care of him after his spinal injury, without a care that she won't be able to have children. Then, she agrees to marry him once he's better, even though she knows she isn't his one true love. Catching Mary and Matthew kissing essentially contributes to her death, as she gives up on life. Lavinia once warned that she'd die if she couldn't be with Matthew. Unfortunately, that comes true in an unexpected turn of events. However, she didn't need to die dramatically to free Matthew, finally allowing him to be with Mary. Lavinia's death is incredibly sad, especially since it does a number on Matthew, who is grief-stricken and regretful. However, in the grand scheme of things, all it does is usher in a turning point for Matthew and Mary.

6 Season 6, Episode 8

Directed by David Evans

Years of pent-up anger and jealousy between Mary and Edith (Laura Carmichael) come to a critical point in the series' second to last episode. A broken-hearted Mary discovers Edith's beau, Bertie (Harry Hadden-Paton), has shockingly inherited the title of Marquess of Hexham. If Edith marries him, she'll outrank her entire family, which makes Mary jealous. She takes her wretchedness out on Edith once she discovers Bertie has proposed. Mary congratulates the couple on the engagement while not-so-subtly commending Bertie for overlooking Edith's past. Bertie is shocked at the discovery of Marigold and flees Downton, leaving Edith just as heartbroken as her sister. A huge quarrel erupts. After painful talks with Tom and Violet, a stubborn Mary realizes that only Henry can make her happy. Before the couple marry, Edith returns to resolve things with her sister. In the midst of all the drama, Thomas (Rob James-Collier) tries to kill himself, having no future to look forward to, but is thankfully rescued.

It's hard choosing sides when Mary and Edith fight. Edith essentially goads Mary into revealing the truth about Marigold to Bertie. She's getting married and Mary has lost her man and can't stand it when things are improving for Edith. Mary probably wouldn't have said anything if Edith hadn't angered her with that. Still, a massive fight between the sisters was bound to happen before the end of the series, and it's not exactly unexpected that it centers around both of their happiness. At least they sort of makeup in the only way they know how. They'll always fight, but in the end, there will come a day when it'll just be them, and they'll be the only ones left who remember their deceased family members. Mary marrying Henry is also a huge step for her and the family entering the modern world. Violet essentially and shockingly gives up all of her antiquated ideals to say that life is not worth living without love. Ten years ago, it would've been impossible for any of the Crawley girls to marry a race car driver, let alone a chauffeur.

5 Season 2, Episode 5

Directed by Brian Kelly

Downton seems untouchable in most circumstances, but the horrors of war arrive at their doorstep. Matthew and William (Thomas Howes), who have already come close to death on the front multiple times, unfortunately, head straight for it during a charge. A bomb drops, and William pushes Matthew out of the way, leaving Downton's heir paralyzed from the waist down and William in a worse state. Knowing he's dying, William asks Daisy (Sophie McShera) to marry him so she'll get her widow's dole, allowing her security. She instantly resists, claiming it's untruthful, but Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol) insists she has to grant a dying soldier's wish. Meanwhile, Downton's fate is again up in the air as the doctors tell Matthew he can no longer have children due to his condition.

With Matthew unable to produce an heir, Downton faces another obstacle on top of the war. However, William's death serves as a poignant reminder of many men's sacrifices during World War I. Someone from either the upstairs or downstairs had to die protecting the country and, of course, the glorious people in the big house for them to understand. William's death helps the Crawleys realize that they don't live in a bubble or even the world they used to live in. Only episodes prior, Robert says, "The world was in a dream before the war, but now it's woken up and said goodbye to it. And so must we."

4 Season 4, Episode 3

Directed by Catherine Morshead

Robert and Cora invite some friends to stay once happier times are on the way. However, a despicable situation ruins the party. Old friend Tony Gillingham is among the guests, and he and Mary get to know each other. Meanwhile, his valet, Mr. Green, schmoozes Anna (Joanne Froggatt) and eventually gets her to agree to a game. However, something about Mr. Green immediately gets Bates' (Brendan Coyle) goat. While Dame Nellie Melba sings for everyone, Mr. Green sneaks downstairs to catch Anna in the kitchen and flirts with her. When she resists, he punches her, grips her by the hair, and drags her into another room to brutally rape her while no one is the wiser. After the concert, Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan) finds her cowering in the corner of the room, badly injured and hysterical. She makes the housekeeper promise not to tell Bates.

Just when it seems Anna and Bates are finally starting to be happy, in the wake of Bates' prison time, they are dealt another horrible blow. It's even more excruciating because Anna can't tell Bates what happened, or else he'd kill Mr. Green and surely hang after a second murder conviction. She has to bear that secret alone on top of feeling spoiled, resulting in a rift between the otherwise happy couple. It's sad watching Anna distance herself from Bates during a time when she should take comfort from him.

3 Season 3, Episode 8

Directed by David Evans

Downton has their annual Scottish Highlands adventure, traveling to Rose's (Lily James) family home, Duneagle Castle. However, the holiday is quickly marked with tragedy. Mary decides to attend despite being eight months pregnant and once they arrive, Rose's parents, Shrimpie and Susan, fight more frequently than expected. While the downstairs back home has fun at the fair, the highlight of the Scottish trip, the Ghillies Ball, arrives, and Anna surprises Bates by dancing. Mary risks her pregnancy by reeling and is forced to return home, going into labor upon arriving. Matthew makes it home just after his son's birth, but while he drives back to Downton to announce the news, he dies in a car crash.

"Journey to the Highlands" isn't so famous for its change of scenery as it is for Matthew's death. With its expected drama, the episode feels like any other, except Downton is in Scotland. However, watching and knowing that it's Matthew's last appearance makes it all the more tragic. It's the calm before the storm when it should've been a joyful time, welcoming Downton's newest heir. After everything that Matthew endured during the war, he died in a car crash. It's pretty painful and traumatic to watch the scenes unfold: Matthew driving, sublimely happy; Robert giving thanks; Violet giving a warning that good times can always turn bad; the oncoming truck; Matthew's crumpled body under the car; Mary holding and smiling down at her baby at the hospital; the blood dripping down from Matthew's ear. All those visuals are too much to bear.

2 Season 4, Episode 1

Directed by David Evans

Mary is somewhere between life and death following Matthew's tragic death. She's living a nightmare without any reason to go on because the Mary that was Matthew's is dead along with him, leaving behind a zombie not even interested in her infant son. Robert thinks they shouldn't trouble her now mournful life, but Tom thinks they should help her out of the abyss. He asks Carson to talk with her, but the conversation goes terribly wrong as she's standoffish and affronted by his audacity. Then, Mary snaps when the family bickers about her helping run the estate. Privately, Violet puts it plainly to Mary: George needs her despite her feeling that "all the softness" in her has "drained away." She completely breaks down for the first time while apologizing to Carson.

Mary is usually a perfect porcelain statue, rarely showing her true emotions. So, it's strange and a little unnerving to see her so emotional, at least when her grief really hits her while talking to Carson. Before that, she seems to have switched her emotions off completely. In losing Matthew, though, Mary truly finds herself. She essentially rises out of the ashes and becomes a fully-fledged businesswoman, taking care of an ancient and respected estate. She undergoes hefty changes in Season 4 and emerges more powerful than ever. That fact alone proves Downton isn't far from welcoming the modern world.

1 Season 3, Episode 5

Directed by Jeremy Webb

Initially, Sybil's labor seems to be going well, but a cautious Robert hires Sir Philip Tapsell to oversee the birth. Meanwhile, Cora asks Dr. Clarkson for a second opinion. Eventually, Clarkson notices that Sybil is exhibiting signs of preeclampsia, which could be fatal to both mother and child. Robert and Tapsell ignore him even though Cora and Tom want to believe Clarkson and take Sybil to the hospital. After tense arguments, Sybil gives birth to a girl. Seeming fine, she makes Cora promise to keep Tom from going backward. In the night, Sybil starts having eclampsia's worst symptoms, including seizing and extreme headaches. While the family scrambles, trying to help her, they're helpless once she stops breathing. The family watches her die as her baby cries in the other room.

Of all Downton's deaths, Sybil's is the most traumatic to watch. Even though it's easy to imagine Matthew hitting the oncoming truck and flying through the air, landing under his car, it isn't shown. We only see the before-and-after, and while his death is no less painful to watch, viewers see every moment of Sybil's death, so it's even more heartbreaking. It's torture to watch the almost too-graphic scene where Sybil struggles for breath, turning blue, as Tom and Cora hysterically cry her name. Despite the brutality of the tragedy, it's a huge turning point for the family and the first major death, one that rocks them to their core. Even the downstairs is gut-wrenched. Sybil affected everyone around her and shook her family up with her modern ideals. After her death, her family is suddenly not too bitter about the changing world. They're able to embrace it because she was able to.

