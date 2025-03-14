Even a decade after its final episode, Downton Abbey remains one of the greatest historical dramas to grace our screens. Starring a host of talented British and Irish actors, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, and the late Dame Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey premiered in 2010 and followed the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants in early 20th-century England, set against the backdrop of historical events like the sinking of the Titanic and World War I.

Every great television show understands the power of a strong season finale, and across the series’ six-season run, Downton gave us season finales that delivered everything from high-stakes drama and heart-stopping cliffhangers to heartfelt emotional payoffs. But which Downton Abbey season finale stands above the rest? Whether you're a longtime fan or a recent viewer, this list will help you relive the best (and worst!) of Downton Abbey’s memorable finales.