The Downton Abbey franchise returns with one final installment, The Grand Finale, this fall, and we're not quite ready to say goodbye. But all great stories must have an ending, and today, we've just seen a glimpse of the grandeur to come at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Collider's Britta DeVore is on the ground reporting back.

In the footage shown, the cast of Downton Abbey walks onto a field and the audience are welcomed by an announcer to 1930. Taken from cinemas to playhouses, the period piece makes you feel like you’ve time traveled. Then, we’re back at the castle, with a painting on the wall paying homage to Maggie Smith. The friends and family members gather and celebrate for their final farewell.

Downton Abbey 3 is scheduled to premiere on September 12 and will see the majority of its original cast members return, including some new faces. Returning are Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Paul Copley, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle and Michael Fox. Additionally, Paul Giamatti will reprise his role as Harold Levinson, while new names joining are Joely Richardson,Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Michelle Dockery Says 'The Grand Finale' Is a "Beautiful Film"

Earlier this year, while promoting her action-heavy role in Flight Risk, Dockery also had a few things to say about Downton Abbey 3, including claiming it would be a “real tribute” to the late Dame Maggie Smith. The actress said in an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub:

“It’s a beautiful film. For us, it was such a treat to be able to come back together again. It’s a real tribute to Maggie Smith, the film.”

Dockery also mentioned how emotional and moving the final day of shooting on the movie was, bringing in the end of an era:

“For us, we’ve had so many last times. But this time around, I think we really relished every minute. It being the last, it felt really, really special. Like anything, when something comes to an end, it’s emotional but just such a happy place to be. It’s always been a very happy place to be and a wonderful thing to be part of for the last 15 years.”

The third Downton Abbey movie arrives this September. Stay tuned to Collider for future news on the end of an era.