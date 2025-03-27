The time is coming to say goodbye to Downton Abbey and its inhabitants one more time. Today, the official Downton Abbey account on Instagram unveiled the very first poster for the upcoming movie Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Although the poster is not too revealing, it does put Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) in the spotlight. The always vocal member of the Crawley family certainly won't go out without a bang, and the red dress underscores that. The movie is set to hit theaters on September 12.

While it is difficult to say goodbye to such beloved characters, Downton Abbey fans can't complain. They got to watch six seasons of their favorite show and now will be able to go to theaters a third time to catch up with the Crawley family. The story of The Grand Finale is still being kept under wraps, but once again it is written by franchise creator Julian Fellowes (The Gilded Age). What we can speculate so far is that the movie will chronicle Lady Mary's takeover as matriarch of the Crawleys and the decisions she will make after the Great Depression hits.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will feature some surprising returning guests, including Harold Levinson (Paul Giamatti) and Guy Dexter (Dominc West). Giammati teased that his return would be a big one. The cast also features Alessandro Nivola (The Brutalist), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Brendan Coyle (Toxic Town), Joanne Froggatt (Last Light), Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds), Hugh Bonneville (The Agency), Allen Leech (The Vanishing Triangle), Raquel Cassidy (The Worst Witch), Sophie McShera (Cinderella), Penelope Wilton (Dead Hot), Robert James-Collier (Generation Z), Laura Carmichael (Madam Bovary), Kevin Doyle (Sherwood), and Lesley Nicol (The Catch).

Will Maggie Smith Be In 'Downton Abbey 3'?

The always fun to watch Lady Violet (Maggie Smith) already wasn't expected to return in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale because the character died at the end of Downton Abbey: A New Era. However, no one can deny that a lot of the series' popularity hailed from Smith's performance and the character's tendency to speak her mind and cause uncomfortable and funny moments. So, the next movie will feature a tribute to her, as Smith died last September.

In January, Dockery stated that Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale "is a real tribute" to Dame Maggie Smith, while Bonneville called the third installment "a great lasting tribute" to the actor. Executive producer Gareth Neame pointed out that the tribute was always the plan, since in the story Smith's character also died. The difference now is that the cast will be mourning both Smith and Lady Violet.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premieres in theaters on September 12.