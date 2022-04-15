Henry Golding will be going to Owl, North Dakota for one of his next roles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Golding has been cast in the upcoming film Downtown Owl.

The character that Golding will play in the film has not yet been announced. Golding's previous work includes 2021's Snake Eyes (directed by Robert Schwentke), 2019's The Gentlemen (directed by Guy Ritchie), and Last Christmas (directed by Paul Feig). Joining Golding in the film will be the previously announced Lily Rabe, Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer, and August Blanco Rosenstein.

The film will be set in the 1980s, and will follow three characters who live in the isolated fictional town of Owl, North Dakota. One is Horace, an old man, who spends most of his time at a coffee shop, remembering better times from the past. Another is Mitch, a high school backup quarterback back who is depressed. The third is Julia, an English teacher who recently moved to Owl, and took a job at the town's high school. The three characters' lives are changed, along with the rest of the town, during a white-out blizzard. It is based on the 2008 novel by Chuck Klosterman, which went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'Nameless': Henry Golding to Lead Series Adaptation of Dean Koontz Novels

The film will be directed by Rabe and Hamish Linklater. It will be their directorial debuts. Linklater also wrote the film's script. "We are so thrilled to have the opportunity, with this phenomenal cast, exquisite crew, and brilliant producing partners, to bring Chuck Klosterman's human, haunting, and hilarious novel to the screen," Rabe and Linklater previously said about the film. "We both grew up in small towns, towns that we love. The town of Owl, sweet and sour, has felt like home to us from the first read and we are elated to be making this love story about home into a movie."

Both will also be producers for the film, with Rabe producing through Kill Claudio Productions. Bettina Barrow and Rebecca Green will also serve as producers. Laura Rister, Lee Broda, and Joel Michaely will be executive producers for the film. Tom McLeod will be a co-executive producer. T. Bone Burnett will be in charge of the music for the film. The movie will be produced by Sony's Stage 6 Films. Stage 6 Films' Eric Charles and Elizabeth Grave will oversee the film.

No official release date has been announced for Downtown Owl. The movie is currently being filmed in Minnesota.

'Kraven The Hunter' Adds 'Pan's Levi Miller

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (162 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies