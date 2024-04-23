The Big Picture Downtown Owl, based on Chuck Klosterman's novel, follows the lives of residents in a small North Dakota town in the 1980s.

The film showcases the humorous yet poignant contrast between small-town life and broader societal changes.

The exclusive sneak peek features Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, and Jack Dylan Grazer in a clip highlighting a new teacher's adjustment to Owl High School.

Downtown Owl, the feature directorial debut from Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater, is available to buy or rent on digital today, and to mark the release of the movie, Collider is giving our readers the chance to get an exclusive sneak peek of the movie, based on the novel of the same name by Chuck Klosterman. The clip features an overwhelmed Julia (Rabe) entering the school and being given a quick tour of the building as she gets to grips with her new surroundings. She meets a variety of quirky students and faculty members, including Finn Wittrock's Coach Laidlaw, and Jack Dylan Grazer's Eli.

Set in 1983 in the made-up town of Owl, North Dakota, the story of Downtown Owl revolves around three loosely connected residents. Horace is an elderly man who often spends his afternoons at the local coffee shop, reminiscing about the past. Mitch is a high school student who feels down as he struggles with being just a backup quarterback on his school's football team. Julia is a new English teacher at the high school, having recently moved to Owl. Their lives, along with those of other townspeople, take a dramatic turn when a severe blizzard hits the town, disrupting everything and everyone in its path

The tone of the movie is well established in the clip which firmly places Julia as a fish very much out of water. The full cast includes Lily Rabe as Julia Rabia, Ed Harris as Horace Jones, August Blanco Rosenstein as Mitch Hrlicka, Vanessa Hudgens as Naomi, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eli, Finn Wittrock as Coach Laidlaw, Henry Golding as Vance Druid, Arianna Jaffier as Rebecca, and Arden Michalec as Tina.

What Is 'Downtown Owl' About?

The novel by Chuck Klosterman is set in the fictional small town of Owl, North Dakota, during the 1980s, and it captures the everyday lives of its inhabitants. The novel focuses on three main characters: Mitch Hrlicka, a high school student; Julia Rabia, a young teacher new to town; and Horace Jones, an elderly man who reflects on his life and the changing times.

The story explores how each character navigates their individual experiences in Owl, exploring the different themes of isolation, community, and the impact of one's environment on personal identity. The town itself plays a crucial role, depicting the stark, yet funny contrasts between small-town life and broader societal changes across the country. The book is filled with wit and insight from Klosterman, making it a study of people living seemingly ordinary lives against the backdrop of a harsh North Dakota landscape, climaxing in a dramatic and tragic event that affects the entire community.

Downtown Owl is available to buy or rent from today. Check out the sneak peek in the player above.

