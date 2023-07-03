The rise and love for K-Dramas has been a significant cultural phenomenon in recent years, and Netflix has played a crucial role in bringing these shows to a global audience. From the heartwarming yet forbidden romance in Crash Landing On You to a story of revenge, and rebellion in Itaewon Class, and a thrilling fusion of historical drama and zombie horror in Kingdom, what sets K-dramas apart is their ability to cater to diverse tastes. The reason why Korean dramas are addictive is that these shows offer a captivating blend of unique storytelling, relatable characters, and high production values that have captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. Part of the appeal lies in the emotional depth of K-dramas. These shows explore themes of love, friendship, survival, family, and personal growth, striking a chord with viewers on a deep level. The chemistry between actors and the beautiful yet complexly crafted storylines only add to their allure. Whether it's a heartwarming rom-com, chilling thriller, or mind-bending drama, there's a K-drama for everyone.

One noteworthy Netflix original that was the talk of the time was D.P., which garnered significant claims and stands as one of Netflix's top Korean shows. D. P., short for Deserter Pursuit, takes its inspiration from the Lezhin webtoon D.P. Dog's Day by Kim Bo-Tong. The show revolves around a young private tasked with the mission of apprehending deserters from the South Korean military. Through its narrative, the series delves into the harsh and challenging experiences endured by individuals during their mandatory military service. What makes D.P. special is its unflinchingly real exploration of South Korean mandatory military service. The series provides a rare and harsh glimpse into the realities and challenges faced by those serving in the military, appealing not only to South Korean viewers but also to an international audience interested in understanding this unique aspect of South Korean society. The series returns this July much to the anticipation of many with viewers eager to see how the narrative unfolds and how the characters' journeys develop further.

When and Where Can You Watch D.P. Season 2?

Mark your calendars, as the new season is set to debut on July 28, 2023. With a total of six episodes, much like the first season, the upcoming season holds the promise of delivering suspense, action, and heart-wrenching moments that will make viewers reflect on the bone-chilling hyperreality that the first season achieved.

D.P. is well known for fearlessly tackling issues of bullying, its impact on mental health, and the broader societal implications surrounding mandatory military service in Korea in its first season. The series has achieved remarkable success on Netflix, particularly in Asian countries, where it remained in the top tens for several weeks. Notably, in South Korea alone, it maintained its position in the top ten for an impressive 8 weeks. With the first season ending in a painful death, Season 2 will focus on the aftermath of the devastating events. Netflix recently made an exciting announcement for D.P. Season 2, revealing the highly anticipated premiere date and sharing the first teaser poster.

To catch the highly anticipated D.P. Season 2, you can exclusively watch the Netflix original series on the streaming platform. By signing up for Netflix on your smart devices, you'll gain access to a diverse range of entertainment content, including the show.

Is There a Trailer for D.P. Season 2?

Yes. On June 27, Netflix unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated Season 2. The teaser highlights the intensity of its predecessor but is now taken to a completely new level; amplifying the relentless violence, heart-wrenching pain, rampant bullying, and the excruciating emotional turmoil of all those involved. One scene, in particular, captures the raw impact when a young soldier unleashes a barrage of gunfire on his comrades at close range. The quick montage preceding this moment offers glimpses of the relentless bullying he endures, and his poignant words echo, "Nothing has changed here. Not one thing."

The clip transitions into a thrilling sequence, featuring explosive moments, intense chases, and gripping fight scenes. This preview teases a season filled with high stakes, a much-charged emotional drama highlighting the potential for transformative shifts in the narrative's dynamic.

Who Is in the Cast of D.P. Season 2?

Following the exciting conclusion of Season 1, the updates for Season 2 of D.P. confirm the return of most of the cast. D.P. captured the hearts of viewers and stands as one of Netflix's top Korean shows for its remarkable acting performances, with Jung Hae In stepping into the brooding and transformative role of Private Ahn Joon Ho, which showcases his versatility beyond his romantic drama roots. This unexpected shift has mesmerized both fans and critics, leaving them eager to witness his exceptional portrayal again in Season 2. Joining him as his eccentric teammate in the role of Corporal Han Ho Yul is Koo Kyo Hwan. Both the main leads will be joined by Kim Sung Kyun as Sergeant First Class Park Beom Gu, Son Suk Ku as Captain Im Ji Sup, Shin Seung Ho as Hwang Jang Soo, Hong Kyung as Ryu Yi Kang and Lee Jun Young as Jung Hyun Min who will add to the continuity of the storyline.

Furthermore, Season 2 of D. P. introduces new characters that will contribute to the unfolding narrative. Ji Jin Hee from Netflix’s Move To Heaven and Kim Ji Hyun from Thirty-Nine have joined the series. Ji Jin-hee will portray Goo Ja Won, a chief legal officer stationed at the military's headquarters, while Kim Ji Hyun takes on the role of Lieutenant Colonel Seo Eun, an operations officer from the Ministry of National Defense Prosecutor's Office. In addition, actor Choi Hyun Wook, known for his role in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, has also been confirmed to join the second season of D.P., however, specific details about his character have not yet been disclosed.

What is D.P. Season 2 About?

When a narrative revolves around the topic of bullying, it often carries the expectation that some viewers may find the characters' experiences distressing. However, D.P. managed to captivate audiences by presenting intriguing and painful contradictions. Season 1 starkly exposes the undesirable aspects of military life, highlighting the pervasive presence of bullying and the survival-of-the-fittest mentality with those deemed the weakest mercilessly subjected to torment by their superiors, relegating them to the lowest rung of the hierarchy.

In the second season of D.P., the plot takes an intense turn following the events of Suk Bong taking his own life with Sergeant Park facing the consequences for his oversight, and Captain Ji Sup being transferred to a different unit. Ahn Joon Ho, still amid his military conscription, participates in the marching drill with new recruits but eventually breaks away from the crowd, heading towards an unknown location. In Season 2, the focus may shift to Joon Ho's attempts to evade capture by utilizing the skills he acquired during his time as a D.P. soldier. Additionally, Detective Han's plans for a thorough investigation into Suk Bong's unit in Season 1 suggest that the upcoming season may uncover a history of bullying and harassment within the military's ranks.

In a statement about the upcoming season, Jung Hae In stated,

“Season 2 is a continuation of Season 1 and forms an integrated story. There are still unresolved stories and parts that need to be resolved so that the viewers can see a denser and deeper story.”

Season 2 will also likely delve deeper into the post-credit scene at the end of Season 1 (also shown in the newly released trailer) which showed a distressing incident where a soldier, pushed to the breaking point by relentless bullying, resorts to violence. With a machine gun in hand, he takes the lives of all the individuals in his room, becoming yet another tragic incident of the pervasive bullying culture and its consequences.

Who Is Making D.P. Season 2?

Han Jun Hee, who previously served as director, writer, and executive producer for the first season of D.P. returns to helm the same positions for the show's second season. Byun Seung Min continues to act as one of the show's executive producers alongside Kim Dong Min who joins as a producer. Yoo Ji Sun lends his expertise as the cinematographer and Park Min Sun serves as the cinematographer. D.P. is a production of Climax Studios and Shotcake.

What’s the History Behind D.P.?

In a significant announcement made in late June 2020, Lezhin Entertainment revealed that a collaboration between Lezhin Studio and Homemade Film would bring the popular webtoon D.P: Dog Days by Kim Bo Tong to life as a 6-part series exclusively on Netflix. The story draws inspiration from Kim's personal experiences during his mandatory military service, adding an authentic touch to the narrative. Director and co-writer Han Jun Hee had nurtured the desire to work on the adaptation of this webtoon for several years before finally getting the opportunity to do so. For the series, Han made the creative decision to depict Ahn Joon Ho as a Private instead of a Corporal, aiming to foster a stronger connection between viewers and the character. By presenting Joon Ho as someone who has just begun his military service, the intention was for the audience to perceive him as a relatable friend going through similar experiences.