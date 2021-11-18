Apple TV+ has provided us with an exclusive clip for the third episode of Dr. Brain, a South Korean series that premiered on the platform earlier this month. We’re about halfway through the story about a brain scientist who decides to find a way to access memories of the dead after his family is mysteriously killed. In the next episode, Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) will discover he’s hit a nerve as his investigation starts putting his life at risk and he finds himself at gunpoint.

The clip shows that Sewon’s connection with the dead has left some side effects that give him surprising new abilities when he gets cornered. He can now fight like he never fought before. Aside from all the fighting, the third episode is also set to reveal a shocking truth about the private investigator that Sewon has crossed paths with in previous episodes.

Dr. Brain is the first Korean-language series to debut on Apple TV+. Lee, who plays the lead character Sewon, is best known internationally for his role as a wealthy businessman in Academy Award-winning film Parasite. The series is written, directed and executive produced by Kim Jee-woon, a filmmaker who directed some movies that earned a cult following such as the horror A Tale of Two Sisters, the thriller I Saw the Devil, the Western comedy The Good, The Bad, The Weird, and dystopian sci-fi Illang: The Wolf Brigade. He based Dr. Brain on an online graphic novel by Korean artist Hongjacga.

Image via Apple

RELATED: If You Loved 'Squid Game', ‘Sweet Home' Should Be the Next South Korean Thriller Series You Binge on Netflix

Apple TV+ debuts the third episode of Dr. Brain this Friday, and the remaining three will air each Friday until December 10. Check out the clip from Dr. Brain below.

Check out the official synopsis for Dr. Brain here:

The series follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon (LEE Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

‘Parasite’s Park Seo-joon to Star in New Marvel Movie The 'Parasite' actor is rumored to be joining 'The Marvels.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email