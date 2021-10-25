Apple has released first trailer for their upcoming series Dr. Brian, their first Korean-Language series will debut on Apple TV+ globally on Thursday, November 4, which will be Wednesday, November 3 in the US.

The six episode Korean thriller series is based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga. The upcoming sci-fi series follows Sewon, a brilliant brain scientist that is faced with a terrible personal tragedy. When his family is caught up in a mysterious accident, he must use his research to perform a special procedure called "brain syncs" which will allow him to see the memories of the dead. He will use this technology to find out what happened to his family and will stop at nothing until he gets answers.

Dr. Brain will star Lee Sun-kyun, who is widely known for his supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite. In the brand new trailer, the series teases some horror elements as it is shown that the brain syncs start to overlap memories between the user and subject, manifesting as hallucinations. The series will be directed by Kim Jee-woon (A Tale of Two Sisters, I Saw the Devil), The series will premiere on November 4 globally and will release brand new episodes weekly through December 10.

Along with directing, Jee-woon is also serving as writer and executive producer on Dr. Brain. Serving as writers alongside him will be Kim Jin A and Koh YoungJae. Executive producers also include Samuel Yeunju Ha and Jamie Yuan Lai for Bound Entertainment; Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han for StudioPlex; Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong for Kakao Entertainment; and Antonio H.W. Lee.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Bound Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, StudioPlex and Dark Circle Pictures. The series will also star Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won alongside Sun-kyun. Dr. Brain joins a growing slate of Apple Original international dramas hailing from global award-winning storytellers.

You can watch the new trailer for the upcoming Korean-Language series and read its official synopsis down below.

'Dr. Brain' follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

