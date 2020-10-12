Joshua Jackson to Star in ‘Dr. Death’ Peacock Series, Replacing Jamie Dornan

We may be living through a pandemic right now, but we’re also living in the golden age of the Joshua Jacksonaissance, which is a big deal for an OG fan such as myself.

I’ve been with Joshua Jackson since the beginning, when he skated into my heart as Charlie Conway in 1992’s The Mighty Ducks. As a teen, I didn’t want to have to wait for new episodes of Dawson’s Creek, having sung along to Paula Cole‘s theme song every Wednesday night while watching The WB. I dutifully supported Pacey when Urban Legend, Cruel Intentions and The Skulls came out, and remained a loyal fan when he turned a new leaf on his career with The Affair, which led to more recent turns in the acclaimed limited series When They See Us and Little Fires Everywhere.

And now, J-Jax is getting his own damn series, as he’s set to star in Peacock’s Dr. Death, based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name.

Jackson replaces Jamie Dornan, who had to drop out when the show’s schedule changed as a result of the pandemic. Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater are set to co-star in Dr. Death, which will begin production this fall.

Dr. Death is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater), set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

The series hails from Universal Cable Productions and writer Patrick Macmanus, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer via his Littleton Road Productions banner. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery, where over 50 million listeners have tuned into the Dr. Death podcast.

Series directors include Maggie Kiley (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story), who will also executive produce the first two episodes, as well as Jennifer Morrison (Euphoria) and So Yong Kim (Lovesong).

In addition to all the TV shows I previously mentioned, Jackson also starred in the FOX series Fringe from creator J.J. Abrams. Fans of that show can click here for Jackson’s thoughts on the series finale, but if you’re like me and you didn’t watch Fringe, you can click here to read our most recent interview with Jackson for When They See Us.