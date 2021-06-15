Peacock has just released a new trailer for its upcoming true-crime series, Dr. Death. In a panel after its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival Monday night, writer/showrunner Patrick Macmanus (The Girl from Plainville) announced that the eight-episode will arrive on the streaming service on July 15.

The series stars Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater as a pair of Dallas physicians who set out to stop a colleague, played by Joshua Jackson, who they discover has left a trail of dead or maimed patients in the wake of his routine spinal surgeries. They recruit the help of a prosecutor, played by AnnaSophia Robb, to fight a broken healthcare system that allowed this pattern of behavior to pass unnoticed.

There’s a lot to love in the new trailer, but the highlight has to be Jackson’s icy performance — or, more precisely, how he ranges from his typical warmth and charisma into those chilly stares. It’s a daring bit of cross-casting, but it seems to have paid off beautifully.

Based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name, Dr. Death follows the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntch, and the heroes who went above and beyond the call of duty to bring him to justice. The series takes aim at the healthcare system that failed to protect Duntch’s 33 victims.

The series is executive produced by Macmanus, as well Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Taylor Latham. Also executive producing are Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy, who executive produced the original podcast for Wondery. The series also boasts an all-female directing team, including Maggie Kiley (Riverdale), Jennifer Morrison (Euphoria) and So Yong Kim (Grand Army).

All eight episodes of Dr. Death arrive on Peacock on July 15. Check out the new trailer and the full synopsis below.

Dr. Death is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow surgeons and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

