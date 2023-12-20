Better eat an apple, because you’d definitely want to keep this doctor away. Get ready for the upcoming Season 2 of Dr. Death, an adaptation of the Wondery podcast that delves into the mesmerizing yet unsettling world of 'Miracle Man' Pacolo Macchiarani (Édgar Ramírez). Renowned for his innovative and groundbreaking surgical procedures, Macchiarini, portrayed as a charming and enigmatic doctor, becomes the focal point of this season. But as investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore) finds herself romantically entangled in his web, she realizes the shocking revelations that cast a shadow over everything the medical world has believed about Macchiarini.

Close

Set to premiere on December 21, 2023, this 8-episode binge promises to unravel a tale of deception, ambition, and the shocking consequences that follow them when the pursuit of innovation takes a greedy and notorious turn. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide below to see who’s playing who in Dr. Death Season 2.

Dr. Death As patients entering the operating room of Dr. Christopher Duntsch for routine spinal surgeries start leaving permanently maimed or end up dead, two fellow surgeons and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him. Release Date July 15, 2021 Creator Patrick Macmanus Cast Mandy Moore , Edgar Ramirez , Jack Davenport , Luke Kirby , Judy Reyes , Ashley Madekwe Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Crime , Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Peacock Showrunner Patrick Macmanus

Watch on Peacock

Édgar Ramírez as Paolo Macchiarini

Image via Peacock

Édgar Ramírez plays Paolo Macchiarini, a.k.a. The so-called 'Miracle Man'. But this doctor is far from miraculous and fiction. Macchiarini is based on the real-life Italian thoracic surgeon and former regenerative medicine researcher. His story is one marked by a trajectory from acclaim to infamy due to instances of research fraud and manipulative conduct. Initially celebrated as a pioneer in the field, Macchiarini garnered recognition for his innovative approach to trachea transplants. His method involved the use of both biological and synthetic scaffolds, meticulously seeded with the patient’s own stem cells. During his tenure as a visiting professor and director on a temporary contract at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet (KI) starting in 2010, Macchiarini’s reputation took a dark turn.

Accusations against Macchiarini include the unethical undertaking of experimental surgeries, even on individuals with relatively good health. Macchiarini has faced convictions for research-related crimes in both Italy and Sweden, underscoring the gravity of the ethical breaches and lapses in conduct associated with his medical practices. Tragically, the outcomes were devastating, with seven out of eight patients who received his synthetic trachea transplants succumbing to fatal consequences - tarnishing not just his professional standing but also leading to legal repercussions.

Ramirez earned critical claim for his portrayal of Carlos the Jackal in the 2010 biopic series Carlos, earning him a César Award for Most Promising Actor, as well as nominations for both a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award in the Best Actor category. Following this success, Ramirez took on the role of a CIA operative in Zero Dark Thirty. Recently, Ramirez joined the cast of Wolf Like Me Season 2, starring alongside Isla Fisher and Josh Gad.

Mandy Moore as Benita Alexander

Image via Peacock

Mandy Moore plays Benita Alexander, the investigative journalist entangled with a slippery doctor. A versatile figure in the world of television production, Alexander serves as the Executive Producer/Showrunner for the true-crime series Crime Gone Viral, currently in its second season on Investigation Discovery. Her expansive career includes roles as an award-winning investigative television producer, showrunner, correspondent, director, writer, and narrator.

As the Executive Producer of the documentary He Lied About Everything, Alexander takes center stage, sharing her own compelling narrative. The documentary narrates the haunting transformation of her fairytale romance with a renowned surgeon into a nightmarish ordeal. Unveiling her fiancé’s true identity leads her on an emotional journey, uncovering a trail of destruction that leaves patients deceased and their families in shock. Alexander’s experiences are not confined to the screen. Today, she uses her personal tale of survival to help support women who have fallen victim to love scams, guiding them on the path to recovery.

Moore showed off her acting skills in the leading role of the nostalgic teen romance A Walk to Remember and as a cast member in the NBC drama series, This Is Us. Additionally, Moore is tied to a new project based on another Wondery podcast titled 'Twin Flames', where she will serve as both a star and executive producer. The series centers around a young Youtube-famous duo, Jeff and Shaleia, who claim not only the ability to guide individuals to their perfect partners but also guarantee this connection. However, the journey to finding one’s Twin Flame proves intricate. Some followers assert that they were instructed to sever ties with friends and family perceived as hindrances and to assert their connection with their Twin Flame by any means necessary.

Luke Kirby as Dr. Nathan Gamelli

Image via Peacock

Luke Kirby is set to play Dr. Nathan Gamelli, "a cardiovascular surgeon working at a world-class hospital in Sweden. He faces pressure after voicing doubts about Dr. Macchiarini’s groundbreaking surgeries.” Kirby gained widespread attention for his role as Lenny Bruce in the television series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Kirby also starred in the first season of Panhandle, playing an agoraphobic armchair sleuth who is desperate to figure out who was behind his late wife’s murder, all while investigating the other murders taking place in Boggsville, Florida.

Ashley Madekwe as Dr. Ana Lasbrey

Image via Peacock

Ashley Madekwe plays Dr. Ana Lasbrey, “a doctor at the institute. She joins Macchiarini’s team, hoping to fast-track her career in stem cell research.” Madekwe gained recognition for her roles, including Bambi in the ITV2 series Secret Diary of a Call Girl, taking on the character of Ashley Davenport in the ABC Drama Revenge, and also portraying Tituba in the WGN series Salem. Her performance in County Lines earned her a nomination for the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress.

Gustaf Hammarsten as Dr. Svensson

Image via Peacock

Gustaf Hammarsten plays Dr. Svensson, considered both “a family man and a researcher”, running Macchiarini’s clinical trials on lab rats when alarm bells begin to sound. Hammarsten gained international recognition for his notable role in the film Brüno. He also showcased his acting skills in roles like young Harald in David Fincher’s remake of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. His filmography also includes notable appearances in productions such as Kursk, Lord of Chaos, and Stockholm.

Watch on Peacock