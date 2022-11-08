Edgar Ramirez is set to star in Season 2 of the Peacock anthology series Dr. Death. The new season will be based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name, but no premire date has been announced. In the series Ramirez, who previously starred in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, will play Paolo Macchiarini, a surgeon whose innovative organ transplants aroused the interest of the global medical community. However, when his fiancé, Benita, and some suspicious colleagues look into some botched surgeries, cracks begin to appear on Paolo's otherwise shiny persona.

Season 2 of Dr. Death will be based on the “Miracle Man” storyline from the most recent third season of the hit podcast. It will tell the story of Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon, who is dubbed the “Miracle Man" for his innovative surgical techniques. However, when an investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the lines between personal and professional become blurry, to say the least. And Benita's life will never be the same, especially after she learns just how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets.

Season one of Dr. Death was based on the first season of the Wondery podcast of the same name. It explored the inner mind of the disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch, played by Joshua Jackson, who either maimed or killed 33 out of 38 patients over the span of his disastrous career. The series was nominated for several awards and earned a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Image via HBO

RELATED:

Ryan Reynolds Says Netflix Is Taking a Big Swing With 'Dragon's Lair' Live-Action Adaptation [Exclusive]

Season two comes from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban. Season one’s showrunner, executive producer, and writer Patrick Macmanus will serve as executive producer on the second season. Both Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey will direct episodes in the second season.

The Dr. Death podcast originally premiered in 2018. Each season, the series focuses on a new, real-life case of horrific medical malpractice. The podcast was launched under the Wondery podcast network, which is now owned by Amazon Music. No premiere date has yet been announced for Season 2 of Dr. Death. More casting announcements for Season 2 are upcoming.

Season one of Dr. Death is streaming now on Peacock. You can catch the trailer below.