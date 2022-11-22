Mandy Moore has been cast in the upcoming second season of Peacock's fact-based drama Dr. Death. She will star alongside Edgar Ramirez, who will play the deadly doctor of the new season.

Based on the third season of the Wondery true-crime podcast of the same name, Dr. Death's second season will star Ramirez as Paolo Macchiarini, a trachea transplant surgeon so skilled and innovative he earned the nickname 'Miracle Man'. Moore will play reporter Benita Alexander who interviews Macchiarini for a story and soon falls in love with the charming doctor - but in time, she and a group of doctors on the other side of the globe discover that Macchiarini's life and career are built on a foundation of lies and death.

Moore was a successful teen pop star when she embarked on her acting career; after a supporting role in The Princess Diaries, she starred in the hit Nicholas Sparks romance A Walk to Remember. She has subsequently appeared in the ambitious Richard Kelly sci-fi satire Southland Tales, the shark survival movie 47 Meters Down, and the Roland Emmerich WWII film Midway. Moore also notably voiced Rapunzel in the Disney animated feature Tangled, reprising the role in several subsequent projects, including a spinoff animated series and Ralph Breaks the Internet. The actress is coming off a lengthy run on NBC's hit tearjerker drama This is Us, where she earned an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of family matriarch Rebecca Pearson; after six seasons, it concluded last spring. She is slated to star in and produce another upcoming podcast-based TV series, Twin Flames, on Hulu.

RELATED: 'Dr. Death' Showrunner on Whether or Not We Can Ever Understand a Monster

Dr. Death's first season focused on criminally negligent spinal surgeon Christopher Duntsch who was played by Joshua Jackson. Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, and AnnaSophia Robb played the two doctors and the assistant district attorney who helped bring him down.

First-season showrunner Patrick Macmanus will executive produce season two, while season one writer and producer Ashley Michel Hoban steps in to showrun the second season. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham, Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Linda Gase will also executive produce. Jennifer Morrison will direct the first four episodes of the season while Laura Belsey will direct the last four episodes of the sophomore season.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on Dr. Death Season 2.