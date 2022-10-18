A new season of Peacock's anthology series Dr. Death is coming soon to true-crime fans, and the upcoming second season has found its directors. Deadline announced that Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey will each helm half of the season. Morrison will tackle the first four episodes while Belsey takes the back four.

This season marks Morrison's return to the series as a director. Last season, she directed two episodes, solidifying the show's decision to bring her on for Season 2. Elsewhere, Morrison has also directed episodes of Euphoria, Surface, and more. Beyond directing, she is best-known for her on-screen pursuits, including her run on Once Upon a Time, This Is Us, movies like Bombshell, and many more.

Belsey's focus is largely on directing for television. Throughout her career, she has directed multiple episodes for major shows. Some of her notable projects include The Walking Dead, The CW's Arrow, and Criminal Minds. Her résumé runs the gamut of genres that demonstrates her ability to hit on a well-rounded assortment of television. With her and Morrison on board, viewers can rest easy knowing both directors will bring their wealth of experience to Dr. Death.

Season 2 of the show will focus on Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon whose innovative techniques landed him the nickname of "Miracle Man." Soon, an investigative journalist named Benita Alexander sets out to do a story on Macchiarini, changing her life in the process as what's personal and professional starts to become one and the same. As she learns the lengths Macchiarini will go to defend his secrets, a group of doctors across the globe make their own shocking discoveries about the "Miracle Man."

Dr. Death is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. The first season premiered last year and focused on disgraced neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch (who was portrayed by Joshua Jackson). Ashley Michel Hoban will act as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2. Creator and Season 1 showrunner Patrick Macmanus will executive produce under Littleton Road Productions. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Taylor Latham of Escape Artists, and Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, and Marshall Lewy of Wondery will executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is also producing. No casting has been announced at this time.

Dr. Death Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but it's expected to premiere sometime in 2023. Season 1 is streaming now on Peacock.