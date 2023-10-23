Based on the widely popular Wondery podcast hosted by Laura Bell, Dr. Death, the Peacock series adaptation, premiered on July 15, 2021, and a year later, was renewed for a second season. The first season followed the events of the podcast's investigations into the true story of a Texas neurosurgeon, Christopher Duntsch, who infamously mutilated his patients, rendering many of them quadriplegics for life and two dead. Joshua Jackson played the titular Dr. Death alongside Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, and Alec Baldwin, who each played Duntsch's fellow surgeons and colleagues. Meanwhile, AnnaSophia Robb played Michelle Shughart, the young assistant district attorney hellbent on stopping Duntsch from harming more patients.

In Season 2, Dr. Death will adapt the storyline from the podcast's recent third season, which revolves around the crimes of charismatic surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, also known as the "Miracle Man." Renowned for his innovative procedures, Macchiarini intrigues an investigative journalist keen to interview him. And from that fateful meeting onward, any semblance of control he once had over his life slips through his fingertips. If the source material is anything to go off of, audiences are certainly in for a wild ride. Read on below for plot details, casting updates, the release date, the trailer, and more.

When Is 'Dr. Death' Season 2 Releasing?

Image via Peacock

Dr. Death Season 2 will be hitting Peacock on December 21, 2023. Peacock will release the second season of Dr. Death as a Peacock Original on its streaming service. While you wait, you can stream all eight episodes of Dr. Death Season 1 on Peacock now with the link below. The series was renewed on July 14, 2022, by Peacock and since then, it's been confirmed that the Dr. Death series will follow an anthology format from now on. Speaking about the new season, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Lisa Katz had this to say:

"The first season of 'Dr. Death' blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him. The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we’re in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban."

Is There a Trailer for 'Dr. Death' Season 2?

Yes, there is! The first official teaser for Dr. Death Season 2 was released on October 20, 2023. Clocking in at just under a minute, the video is a very brief sample of the story to come, but we're sure there will be more trailers to come. So stay tuned for those and for now, watch the trailer in the player below:

What Is 'Dr. Death' Season 2 About?

As mentioned already, the plot will revolve around the "Miracle Man," the main story of the podcast's third season. Paolo Macchiarini, also known as the "Miracle Man," is a talented, charming surgeon with an air of mystery around him. His procedures are innovative and the talk of the town, piquing the interest of investigative journalist Benita Alexander. But when the two of them meet, sparks fly, and Benita gets in way over her head the more she learns about the man. On the other side of the globe, a group of doctors working alongside the "Miracle Man" discover what he has truly been up to and finds their faith in Paolo shattered.

Speaking of Season 2's themes, showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban said "I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the 'Dr. Death' universe with this fascinating story. This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day. I can’t wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is 'Dr. Death' with our fans."

Who's Making 'Dr. Death' Season 2?

Image via Peacock

This season, producer and writer Ashley Michel Hoban will be at the helm as the showrunner of Season 2. Before writing and producing on Season 1, Hoban was a supervising producer for another true-crime series, Hulu's The Girl From Plainville, starring Elle Fanning. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Taylor Latham will join Hoban and serve as executive producers. Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, and Marshall Lewy will also executive produce on behalf of Wondery, the podcast studio behind Dr. Death, Dirty John, and The Shrink Next Door. Patrick Macmanus, the creator of the series who served as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer on Season 1, will now return as an executive producer under his overall deal with UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) through his Littleton Road Productions banner. Linda Gase will round out the last of the executive producers.

Jennifer Morrison, of House M.D. and Once Upon A Time fame, will direct the first four episodes. Morrison has directing credits for both HBO's Euphoria and Peacock's One of Us Is Lying under her belt. Laura Belsey will direct the last four episodes. She has directed episodes of AMC's The Walking Dead and Netflix's Shadow and Bone. Littleton Road Productions, Escape Artists, Wondery, and Universal Content Productions produce the series.

Who's In the 'Dr. Death' Season 2 Cast?

Image via Peacock

Edgar Ramirez will take on the titular role as the new doctor in town, Paolo "Miracle Man" Macchiarini. Ramirez has been nominated for two Emmys, one for the miniseries Carlos and the second for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He has also starred in films including The Bourne Ultimatum, Domino, and Zero Dark Thirty. Former popstar and This is Us alum Mandy Moore will play Benita Alexander, the investigative journalist who falls into an entanglement with the slippery doctor. Moore has also signed onto another show inspired by a Wondery podcast, Twin Flames, produced and set to release on Hulu. Luke Kirby has also joined the cast. Kirby will reportedly be starring as "a cardiovascular surgeon working at a world-class hospital in Sweden. He faces pressure after voicing doubts about Dr. Macchiarini’s groundbreaking surgeries.” Kirby is best known for his Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Lenny Bruce in the critically acclaimed Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and his supporting role in the Gossip Girl reboot.

Ashley Madekwe and Gustaf Hammarsten are also set to star as two doctors on Macchiarini's team. Madekwe's character Dr. Ana Lasbrey is described as “a doctor at the institute. She joins Macchiarini’s team, hoping to fast-track her career in stem cell research.” On the other hand, Hammarsten's character Dr. Svensson is both “a family man and researcher. He is running Macchiarini’s clinical trials on lab rats when alarm bells begin to sound.”