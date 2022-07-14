Peacock's critically acclaimed anthology series Dr. Death is coming back for seconds. The streamer announced that its true-crime show, based on the Wondery podcast, will return for a second season. Where Season 1 focused on Dr. Christopher Duntsch (portrayed by Joshua Jackson), Season 2 will take on a new subject: surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. Dr. Death marks the seventh show to earn second season renewals from Peacock, following shows such as Bel-Air, Rutherford Falls, Girls5eva, and more.

Season 2 will focus on Macchiarini, a charming surgeon whose innovative techniques landed him the nickname "Miracle Man." When an investigative journalist named Benita Alexander requests a story on Macchiarini, Alexander's life is changed when the boundaries between what's personal and professional begin to blur. While she learns the lengths Macchiarini will go to safeguard his secrets, a group of doctors across the globe come across some shocking discoveries of their own that only creates more questions about who the "Miracle Man" really is.

Dr. Death Season 1 premiered last year and focused on Dr. Duntsch, a disgraced neurosurgeon who maimed and killed over 38 people throughout his career. As the body count climbed, two surgeons joined forces with the Assistant District Attorney to put a stop to Dr. Duntsch's reign of terror. The show was well-received and earned a Critics Choice nomination for Best Limited Series, along with a certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Jeff Sneider praised the cast and creative team in his Season 1 review, giving the season an overall grade of A-.

Ashley Michel Hoban will serve as writer and showrunner for Season 2, taking over from Season 1's showrunner Patrick Macmanus. Both will executive produce alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Taylor Latham of Escape Artists, and Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, and Marshall Lewy of Wondery. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce. There's currently no word on casting.

About the upcoming season, Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said:

"The first season of 'Dr. Death' blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him. The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we’re in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban."

Hoban added:

"I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the 'Dr. Death' universe with this fascinating story. This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day. I can’t wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is 'Dr. Death' with our fans."

Dr. Death Season 1 is streaming now on Peacock.