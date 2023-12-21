The Big Picture Dr. Death Season 2 improves its narrative by giving more attention to its female characters and allowing them to have an equal footing, resulting in a compelling performance by Mandy Moore.

The series delves deeper into the lives of Macchiarini's patients, creating a sense of horror and loss as we see the different lives and dreams that were shattered due to his actions.

Dr. Death Season 2 highlights the lack of oversight and protection for patients when it comes to "rock star" surgeons, emphasizing the need for change in the medical field and other institutions that prioritize status over accountability.

One of the best aspects of the first season of Dr. Death was that it wasn’t afraid to switch perspectives to tell its story more efficiently. This happens again in Season 2, but in much more intensified ways and in service of a far better-constructed narrative. Once again based on the hit Wondery podcast series, Peacock's anthology TV show centers around high-profile doctors who took advantage of their statuses to do pretty much what they wanted in their fields of medicine.

What Is 'Dr. Death' Season 2 About?

The sophomore season of Dr. Death centers around the real-life story of Paolo Macchiarini (played by Edgar Ramírez), a doctor who became known as “Miracle Man” after developing an artificial trachea that, in theory, would save the lives of countless people. The problem is that there was a secret behind the life-saving procedure, and it came at a cost that only Macchiarini was willing to pay. His story was exposed by investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore).

The first thing that Dr. Death Season 2 improves on from Season 1 is the writing of its female characters. While in the Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson) story the women were not very present – albeit in a way that speaks to the Season 1 doctor’s self-absorption – the new episodes give Moore and Ramirez more of an equal footing. This is great because there’s never a boring moment with Moore onscreen.

But more than that, Season 2 of Dr. Death gives more space for us to get to know and care about Macchiarini’s patients, which ensures the series plays out like a horror story in several moments. It’s impossible not to relate to every patient who falls victim to Macchiarini’s secret, and new showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban puts in the work to have them be as different as possible from each other. This gives us a bigger sense of loss because we can see that each of them represents different lives and dreams that were all shattered due to empty promises.

'Dr. Death' Season 2 Sharply Illustrates the Horrors of Malpractice

Dr. Death is also efficient in crafting moments that further illustrate the specific horrors that Macchiarini’s patients went through. The best of them is in Episode 5 in a scene that shows somebody flipping through a sketchbook. It’s the kind of shot that seems simple, but it becomes more and more heartbreaking with every page that's turned, and you’ll know exactly why as soon as you watch it. If it hits you right, it will stick with you forever.

The scariest element of both seasons is how recent the events portrayed are, which means that “rock star” surgeons get to do what they want with virtually no oversight until it’s way too late. It reaches a point where no one else wants to be implicated, so they create a protection net around the doctor who’s long forgotten the Hippocratic Oath.

This is another theme that Dr. Death stresses, and rightfully so. Stories similar to Macchiarini's are bound to happen again as long as medicine “gods” continue to be allowed to have unlimited resources and ample support based on their status alone. Even when people stand up against them, it may sadly become a losing battle.

'Dr. Death' Season 2 Shows the Common Thread Between the Medical World and Hollywood

You can’t suddenly stop a moving train. In the particular case of Dr. Death, going up against Macchiarini means going up against a whole institution that allows for Macchiarinis to exist. And this is not exclusive to medicine, as movements like #MeToo in Hollywood made clear years ago. In the best-case scenario, someone like Harvey Weinstein is taken out as an "example" and then it’s business as usual, as if the battle was won and there was nothing else to be done. And, in both scenarios, the issue is the same: The institutions don't really want to be changed.

Speaking of Hollywood, it’s also a wonder to see how Dr. Death manages to jump around different subgenres within the thriller setting so smoothly. Across the season, you’ll get doomed romance vibes, a touch of Sleeping With the Enemy, espionage with sky-high stakes, and even courtroom drama sessions. All of them work perfectly within their context, and add up to a wildly enjoyable (not to mention extremely binge-able) season, despite the themes it tackles.

Dr. Death is also adept at showcasing how people can fall prey to toxic relationships. The fact that Benita is an investigative reporter though also doesn't see through the facade right away speaks to the reality that anyone can miss obvious red flags that would otherwise send you running in the opposite direction. That's made even more likely to happen when you get involved with a charismatic person who enjoys prestige in an important profession.

The only element that taints a bit the experience of Season 2 is similar to something that happens in Season 1. The series chooses to unveil the patients' stories pretty close to each other, which might feel a little repetitive. However, it's easier to get through this in Season 2 due to the diversity of patients, while in Season 1 most of them didn't stand out. In both cases, the point gets across with one or two patients, which could indicate that, for an eventual third season, the best bet would be to have a patient or family with a more prominent role throughout the episodes.

Ultimately, Dr. Death ends up sending a two-pronged message that’s always important to repeat: People need to be vetted. In the professional environment, if something doesn’t feel right for you, you shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help, further clarification, or a second opinion. There are plenty of people in positions of power who have no idea what they are doing and overcompensate for this with a massive ego. Additionally, companies should create an environment in which people feel comfortable speaking up. In relationships, it’s important to listen to your friends and share whatever details that don’t sit right with you. The alternative is a world in which there will be many more Miracle Men who are anything but.

Rating: 8/10

Dr. Death Season 2 is now available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

