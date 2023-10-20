The Big Picture Edgar Ramírez's character in Season 2 of Dr. Death may seem charming, but there is a price to pay for his charisma.

Season 2 of Dr. Death will premiere on December 21, with all eight episodes available for holiday binge-watching on Peacock.

The second season will be based on a true story and will follow the charismatic surgeon Paolo Macchiarini and the investigations that expose his dark secrets.

Don’t be fooled by the charm of Edgar Ramírez as his character in Season 2 of Peacock’s beloved series, Dr. Death may be oozing charisma, but it comes with a hefty price tag. Today the streamer has revealed that audiences can finally mark down Thursday, December 21, on their calendars for the second season arrival of their anthology series, with all eight episodes available for your holiday binging plans. Keeping the good vibes going, Peacock has also released a teaser, pulling open the curtains on this season’s doctor of doom.

Confidently striding through a set of open doors, the teaser introduces Ramírez’s Paolo Macchiarini, the surgeon at the center of lies, deceit, and murder. Very certain of his talents, a voiceover can be heard of Ramírez boasting, “The work I do, could change the world.” Leading opposite the Florida Man star is Mandy Moore (This Is Us), who will appear as the woman who exposes Macchiarini for the monster he truly is.

Season 2 of Dr. Death was announced by Peacock back in July of 2022 with news shortly following that actor-turned-director, Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time) would once again attach her vision to the sophomore season. Filling out the cast alongside Moore and Ramírez will be Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ashley Madekwe (County Lines), and Gustaf Hammarsten (Brüno). Piggybacking off the success of the debut season, which starred Joshua Jackson as crooked neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, Dr. Death’s follow-up installment has a high bar to live up to.

Is 'Dr. Death' Season 2 Based on a True Story?

Close

Like its first season, Season 2 of Dr. Death will also be based on a true story that was originally a podcast series from Wondery titled “Miracle Man.” Along with the scripted dramatized production, Peacock will also be dropping Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, a documentary that will give audiences a better look at the deeper truth behind Macchiarini. It's set to arrive on December 21, the same day as the full season. Of course, if you’re looking to get ahead of the story before it makes its way to screens, the Wondery podcast is available now.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Dr. Death below and keep scrolling for the synopsis.