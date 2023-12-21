The Big Picture Dr. Death Season 2 shifts its focus to the story of Paolo Macchiarini, a doctor who faked a revolutionary medical procedure.

Macchiarini implanted artificial organs and promised an end to rejected organ donations, but the truth was more complicated.

He faced accusations of omitting or fabricating data, not properly informing patients of risks, and scientific misconduct.

After scaring viewers with an inaugural run devoted to how Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson) killed and maimed dozens of patients in the 2000s Texas, Peacock’s Dr. Death is set to debut its second season on December 21, now with an international streak. From Dallas, the show takes a plane to Stockholm, Sweden, to tell the story of doctor/fraudster Paolo Macchiarini, played by Edgar Ramírez, dubbed the “Miracle Man”. Based on the third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name that also inspired the show’s first run, the series created by Patrick Macmanus now explores how a con artist charmed not just one city and a group of patients, but the entire world of medicine into falling for his act.

Long story short, Macchiarini is guilty of faking a whole new medical procedure, one that could get a person a Nobel Prize, especially considering where in the world he was working from. He was at the Karolinska Institute, where professors pick the winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine. Macchiarini implanted artificial organs into his patients. His work promised the end of rejected organ donations for people all across the globe, and was thus received by the medical community with great fanfare. Alas, it’s pretty obvious that the truth was a lot more complicated than Macchiarini’s promises. The full story of Paolo Macchiarini is filled with macabre and lurid details, all of which will certainly be covered in Season 2 of Dr. Death. But until that point, here’s a rundown of the real story behind Paolo Macchiarini.

‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 Tells the Story of an Alleged Revolution in the Field of Medicine

While Dr. Christopher Duntsch only made the news once he was taken to trial for his botched surgeries, Paolo Macchiarini had a much more promising start in the media. He first became known all across the world when he succeeded in replacing a patient’s windpipe with a 3D printed plastic tube in what was believed to be the first synthetic organ transplant ever made. The surgery, which took place in the Karolinska University Hospital, in Sweden, was met with the kind of awe reserved only for true scientific revolutions. Long gone were the long lists of patients waiting for donors and the many organs that had to be removed due to being rejected by the receiver’s organism. It was the beginning of a new era, one in which anyone in need of an organ could simply have a new one custom-made for them. Or so people were told.

The 3D trachea created by Macchiarini and his team was transplanted into Andemariam Beyene, a 36-year-old grad student from Eritrea who was then living in Iceland. Created in order to treat a rare form of cancer, the organ was made in a London lab and then covered with stem cells taken from Beyene’s bone marrow. It was then, as explained by a story published by the BBC, “placed in a shoebox sized machine called a bioreactor, where it rotated in a solution designed to encourage cell growth.” The idea, based on a theory according to which bone marrow cells can transform into any kind of cells, was that they would produce new tracheal cells, thus allowing the medical staff to grow a new windpipe for Beyene inside his body. And, since the cells were all Beyene’s, there would be no reason for the organism to reject the organ due to the presence of foreign tissue.

Initially, the surgery seemed to have been a success. Beyene returned home, and, after a while, Macchiarini, alongside a number of other doctors, published an article in the prestigious scientific journal Lancet about how well everything had transpired. In the meantime, he also implanted a synthetic trachea in a 30-year-old American patient, and a different surgical team fitted a woman with a plastic windpipe at University College London. According to the BBC, both patients died a few months after the surgery, and while there was no autopsy to confirm what happened in the U.S. case, in the British one, it soon became pretty clear that the artificial windpipe wasn’t working properly. Over the following years, the story goes on, Macchiarini made six other transplants involving synthetic tracheas. Five of his patients died some time after. Written in 2016, the BBC story doesn’t take into account the death of Yesim Cetir, which would take place in 2017. Beyene himself would die in 2014, when his synthetic trachea came loose. The sole surviving patient, Dmitri Onogda, had to have the 3D-printed organ removed.

The Death of Andemariam Beyene Brought on the Downfall of Paolo Macchiarini

Following Beyene’s death, a group of doctors at the Karolinska Institute started to question Macchiarini and his procedures. One of them, Karl-Henrik Grinnemo, even assisted Macchiarini in Beyene’s surgery. According to the BBC, the claims were that the doctor had omitted or even fabricated data in his articles to make his surgeries seem more successful than they actually were. Karolinska University Hospital put a stop to Macchiarini’s surgeries in 2013, but the surgeon continued to operate as part of a clinical trial in Russia. Furthermore, he remained affiliated with the Karolinska Institute even after a 2015 investigation concluded that he was guilty of scientific misconduct. Among Macchiarini’s crimes against science are accounts of not doing the proper number of experiments on animals before trying out his theory on human subjects and not fully informing his patients of the risks the procedure entailed.

The Karolinska Institute did cut ties with Macchiarini eventually, but only after the full extent of his crimes were revealed. In 2016, journalist Bosse Lindquist released a TV documentary for the Swedish public broadcaster, SVT, chronicling Macchiarini’s day-to-day at work. The series, that came out in January, featured revealing footage of the surgeon’s patients, including images of Beyene’s airways filled with air-blocking scar tissue and a fistula at the end of the trachea. In the same month, a scathing Vanity Fair story about how Macchiarini had deceived an NBC producer into marrying him in a ceremony that would allegedly be celebrated by the Pope painted the doctor as a serial liar and a megalomaniac. Two months later, Macchiarini was fired from the Institute. The organization's vice-chancellor, Anders Hamsten, and the general secretary of the Nobel Committee, Urban Lendahl, also stepped down.

A 2016 independent investigation by the Swedish Council of Medical Ethics pointed out that there was not enough scientific basis for the operations and that the Karolinska Institute failed to conduct proper risk analysis and to seek the necessary ethical approvals for the surgeries. Another investigation, according to the BBC, identified mistakes in Macchiarini’s recruitment and in the handling of the first accusations of misconduct made against him in 2014.

After Multiple Court Cases, Macchiarini Was Finally Found Guilty of His Crimes

Image via Peacock

But, much like Duntsch’s case, Macchiarini’s story would not meet its end so quickly. In 2017, the doctor-turned-fraudster was charged with manslaughter in connection to the cases of Andemariam Beyene, Yesim Cetir, a Turkish teenager whose windpipe was damaged in a previous surgery, and Christopher Lyles, the aforementioned American with tracheal cancer. Science reports that the case was dropped a few months later due to lack of evidence to prove manslaughter, but the prosecution reopened it in 2020, now charging Macchiarini with accounts of aggravated assault and severe bodily harm. Throughout the trial, the doctor claimed innocence and stated that he was merely trying to help his severely ill patients. Still, in 2022, Macchiarini was convicted of bodily harm against Yesim Cetir. He was acquitted of all other charges and received a suspended sentence even though the prosecution had asked for 5 years of imprisonment. According to The New York Times, Cetir underwent over 200 surgeries to try and revert the damage done to her by Macchiarini before her death.

The logic behind the acquittals was that the prognoses for Beyene and Lyles were too dire without surgery for Macchiarini to be held responsible, while, in Cetir’s case, the risk of complications was just too high to be ignored. To quote Science, the panel of judges “found prosecutors didn’t prove Macchiarini was ‘indifferent’ to the injuries or suffering that the surgeries might cause, the standard required for aggravated assault. Instead, they found him guilty of negligence and the lesser charge of causing bodily harm.” Dissatisfied with the result, the prosecution appealed, and, in June 2023, Macchiarini was found guilty of gross assault against all three patients, receiving a sentence of two years and six months in prison. The defense chose to appeal the verdict to the Swedish high court, and Macchiarini may wait in freedom for the final result.

Dr. Death Season 2 will be the second streaming project to be released in 2023 about Paolo Macchiarini. In late November, Netflix released a three-episode-long docuseries titled Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife, focusing on both Macchiarini’s crimes and his more than bizarre love life, particularly his affair with NBC producer Benita Alexander.

Season 2 of Dr. Death will be available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. on December 21, 2023.

