To be completely honest, I still think of Peacock as The Home of The Office, but if there's one new series that I'm excited about on the streamer, it's Dr. Death starring Joshua Jackson.

Dr. Death is based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name and inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when all of a sudden, patients coming in for complex but routine spinal surgeries began dying or winding up permanently maimed. As Duntsch's victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) set out to stop him with the help of Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb).

Kelsey Grammer and Grace Gummer co-star on the show, which will highlight the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. Showrunner Patrick Macmanus (The Girl from Plainville) executive produces under his overall deal with UCP alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham of Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

Dr. Death features an all-female directing team including Jennifer Morrison (Euphoria), So Yong Kim (Lovesong) and Maggie Kiley (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story), the latter of whom will also executive produce the first two episodes,

The series will begin streaming on Peacock sometime this summer and I, for one, will be watching, as these kinds of stories have always freaked me out. We put incredible faith and trust in doctors, so the idea of a psychotic healer who does the exact opposite of what he should be doing on the operating table is the kind of thing that keeps me up at night. Watch the trailer for Dr. Death below, and let me know if you'd seek out a second opinion...

