With the recent releases of the remakes of Wolf Man and Nosferatu, classic monster movie characters have been coming back into the spotlight. While Universal were the king of those gothic horror stories, they weren't the only game in town. One of the best examples of a non-Universal monster nightmare was Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde from Paramount Pictures. The 1931 horror thriller is an unsung gem of the era and now its found a new haunting streaming home.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde will be transforming its way onto Max on February 1st. This is just in time to make your Valentine's Day more gleefully horrific. It will join other popular horror titles next month like the Final Destination franchise and new modern cult classics like Your Monster. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde might not be as talked about as Dracula (1931), Bride of Frankenstein (1935), and The Wolf Man (1941), yet its fearsome reception goes toe-to-toe with those genre staples. It currently holds a certified-fresh critical rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score isn't too far behind that either, with an impressive 81%.

What's ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on the Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson; the 1931 version follows Dr. Jekyll (Fredric March) after he makes a formula that “splits” the “bad version” of himself. This creates an alternate personality dubbed Mr. Hyde, that's a much more foul and violent character. Despite the gravity of his discovery, Jekyll has become addicted to the formula and his alter ego. He eventually has to grapple with his mistake and fight his darker half to regain control of his body as well as his sanity. Overall, it's a great “mad” doctor-style story. Whether it be the direction of Rouben Mamoulian or the weighty performances by its ensemble, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde has some of the best tension/atmosphere of its particular monster era. The story has been adapted countless times in the past 90 plus years since its release. However, this particular take on it might be Mr. Hyde’s finest hour in the medium.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is also readily available on Blu-ray via the Warner Archive Collection. You can order your copy now on Amazon for $19.77 USD.