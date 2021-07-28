Nintendo is discontinuing their Dr. Mario World mobile game after a little over two years. Service for the game is expected to end on November 1. Diamonds, the premium currency for Dr. Mario World, became no longer available to purchase on July 28.

The announcement also detailed what to expect after the service ends. If players try to access the game after service has ended, they will be met with an end-of-service notification and obviously will not be able to play the game. However, players will be able to look back at their play history in Dr. Mario World Memories, a web page that will be available once the game’s service ends.

This free medical-themed classic, puzzle game became available on July 10, 2019. It featured a variety of Super Mario characters as doctors, from Princess Peach to Goombas. Gameplay was simply a Nintendo version of Tetris. Players matched pill capsules to viruses of the same color to eliminate them. As players progressed through stages, a different number of capsules would be offered to finish the puzzle, adding quite a layer of difficulty to gameplay. Players could play together with others by sending and receiving stamina hearts for stage mode and competing against each other in “versus mode.”

Dr. Mario World is not the first mobile game Nintendo has decided to close down. In 2018, the company discontinued their first smartphone app, Miitomo. Other mobile games distributed by Nintendo that are still up and running are Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Mario Kart Tour, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Super Mario Run, which is hidden behind a paywall to unlock everything the game has to offer.

Dr. Mario World is available up until November 1.

