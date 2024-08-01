The Big Picture Joshua Jackson stars as Dr. Odyssey on a luxury cruise ship, handling unique medical cases in new ABC series premiering this fall.

Don Johnson also stars & executive produces the show, showcasing the joys and challenges of medical care far from the shore.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Dr. Odyssey promises fast-paced, funny scripts in a high-octane series premiering on September 25 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Joshua Jackson will become Dr. Odyssey when the brand-new series premieres this fall on ABC. Jackson plays Max, a new doctor on board a luxury cruise ship "where the staff works hard and plays harder." Medical cases are plentiful on the ship, where Max and his small but capable team handle unique medical cases and each other far away from the nearest shore. ABC released a high-octane new teaser that showcases what viewers can expect in the much-anticipated series.

Don Johnson (Miami Vice) is also a star and executive producer alongside Jackson. "This ship is heaven," Johnson's character tells Max as the video begins. And sure enough, the next sequence shows the luxurious ship, where guests make merry in swimming pools and lounging around. Just like the series teases, Max also partakes in the pleasures of the ship, as shown in one scene where a toned Max appears to have come from the swimming pool with nothing but his swimming goggles as the only attire on his upper body.

But even heaven has issues at times. "It's your job to keep everybody alive," Johnson's character continues, as the atmosphere changes to feature a guest in dire medical need. The ship is obviously not equal to a hospital, and when cases are beyond their capabilities, the patient must be brought to shore as quickly as possible. In one scene teased in the video, the team boards a patient onto a motorboat, and the work to keep him alive continues until they can deliver him to a hospital.

Who Is Behind 'Dr. Odyssey'?

The show is Ryan Murphy's latest brainchild. The prolific multi-hyphenate is known for shows like 9-1-1, Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, and Feud, among others. The series stars Jackson, Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale. Murphy executive produces with long-time collaborators like Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Paquette, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich. Paris Barclay serves as the director and an executive producer. Jackson previously told TV Line that the series is “Ryan Murphy at his outrageous, over-the-top best.” He added that the scripts “are written with a lot of joy," saying, "they’re very funny, and they move very fast.”

Dr. Odyssey premieres on September 25 at 9 p.m., sandwiched between 9-1-1 Season 8 at 8 p.m. and Grey's Anatomy Season 21 at 10 p.m. The other new show on ABC's fall schedule is the Kaitlin Olson-led drama High Potential. Returning fall shows include Dancing With the Stars, The Golden Bachelorette, Abbott Elementary, and the new docuseries Scamanda. The Rookie, Will Trent, and The Conners do not return until 2025.

Catch Dr. Odyssey this fall on ABC and watch the new sneak peek above.