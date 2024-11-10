Dr. Phil has had some stand-out stars throughout the years. Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie is one of them. Known for her viral "cast me outside, how bout dat" moment on the show, she has become a well known rapper throughout the years. Dr. Phil McGraw was interviewing Bregoli and her mother Barbara Bregoli on a segment called “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime.” Now, it seems as if Bregoli revealed a cancer diagnosis on Instagram. Bregoli posted a story that was in response to her sudden weight loss, insinuating that ther cancer mediciation forced her to lose weight and that she was working to put some weight back on.

"I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives," Bregoli wrote in her story. On previous posts, Bregoli's fans were blaming her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, for taking her "spirit." After her cancer diagnosis reveal, fans quickly stopped commenting about Vaughn and sent their well wishes to her. Many of her fans took to the comments of a recent post on her account to shame those who were questioning Bregoli's weight loss and to share their well wishes for the rapper.

One user wrote "Bhad Bhabie’s strength shines through as she shares her diagnosis. Wishing her resilience and support on this journey." Another shared a message to those commenting on Bregoli's looks, saying "She just revealed that she is on cancer medication. People need to have more empathy instead of jumping to conclusions and assuming. Let’s pray for her and send her strength not make jokes."

Danielle Bregoli's Mother Confirms Her Diagnosis

There are some online who did not understand her post and wondered if she was lying about a cancer diagnosis to get people off her case. Her mother came to her defense, shaming those who thought that her daughter would lie about something like that. “How dare you?” Barbara said in a video posted on Instagram. “[To say] my daughter would lie about something like that?” She went on to share her own battles with cancer. “I’ve had [breast cancer] twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this?” The video was to shame Perez Hilton who went on the internet to say he wouldn't put it past Bregoli to lie about something like this.

Dr. Phil can be streamed on Pluto TV.

Stream on Pluto TV