Once a protege having originated on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dr. Phil McGraw was granted the opportunity to host his own talk show. Debuting in 2002, the series ran for a long run of 21 seasons. Using his experience in the realm of clinical and forensic psychology, Dr. Phil's main mission was to offer advice and "life strategies" to guests who needed it. But sometime in the middle of the run, the series took a darker turn.

Once a show that was meant to bring inspiration with an uplifting tone turned into the answer to The Jerry Springer Show. The talk show began to feature outlandish topics with outrageous guests, some of whom earned viral status for their appearance. They left an impression that stamped the show's fate in daytime programming history. With over 3,500 episodes, it's time to discuss ten of the most shocking moments on Dr. Phil.

10 "'Survivor' Winner's Losing Battle"

Season 12, Episode 5

Once upon a time, Todd Herzog was best known for winning the fifteenth season of Survivor. His victory was applauded for brilliant strategy and social prowess. Years later, he became known for his appearance on Dr. Phil. Suffering with alcohol, Todd was brought onto the show as an intervention. During his appearance, he was wasted.

Was it because Dr. Phil needed to give him a breathalyzer? Well, he later alleged that he was given vodka and Xanax prior to his appearance. If the claims are true, the matter is even worse than it was. He later went on to return to the show in a follow-up interview, where he was rolled out onto the stage in a wheelchair. The former Survivor champ is doing much better now after the exploitive appearances.

9 "TV Star's Alcoholism and Depression Spiral Out of Control"

Season 14, Episode 3

Nicholas Brendon was an actor on the rise. He had appearances on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Criminal Minds. Dr. Phil was meant to help the struggling actor with his alcoholism, depression, and addiction, as that is the nature of the program. But the actor was none too pleased with the host's line of questioning. After being accused of drinking at a bar the night before, Nicholas left the stage, walking off in the middle of the interview.

Dr. Phil continued the discussion with the audience as Nicholas wandered around backstage, with the cameras capturing his every move. Dr. Phil continued to preach, claiming that he wasn't offended by his actions, but it left a sour taste in his guest's mouth. However, after the appearance, Nicholas put out a statement that read, "When I was in that seat, I felt that Dr. Phil went for the jugular, talking about some of my recent mistakes, with no build up. I felt that he wanted me to lay the darkest parts of myself on national TV right from the start, and I'm not willing to do that." Brendon wrote last month. He would later return to the show to discuss his previous appearance.

8 "The Secret World of Sugar Babies"

Season 13, Episode 44

Rylee's mom, Tanya, supported her daughter in being a "professional sugar baby." Why? Well, the answer shouldn't come as too much of a shock: Because she was one too! Rylee was a professional sugar baby who was teaching her mother the ways of that world.

In one of the more bizarre interviews, Dr. Phil brought on a mother-daughter duo who bonded over their passion for earning money from men for everything but sex. It was even revealed that the pair had been on dates together, including with one man whose fantasy included two women whipping him at once. Dr. Phil invited them both to share the do's and don't's of how to be a sugar baby. Rylee had it down to a science. Dr. Phil seemed to have a keen interest in the topic as Rylee went deep into showcasing how to make the pouty face.

7 "Why Is My Mom Faking Cancer?"

Season 13, Episode 82

Patricia's daughter Jessica came on Dr. Phil to confront her mother for faking her stage three cancer, along with the other pretend ailments she claimed to have. From major brain surgery, flat-lining multiple times, and having cancer, Patricia was brought onto the show to speak on her deepfake. Because Jessica had lived her entire life with medical lies, she was ready to force her mother to come clean.

Patricia's profile was simply shocking, as everything she spoke about would be the definition of a miracle. She even appeared on local television because of it. Patricia, known as the "Living Dead Girl," seemed to be longing for attention, and in a way, she earned it through the spotlight the show gave her. It was ultimately determined that Patricia did in fact have brain surgery once, but it was not cancer-related. The shock came through the admission that the fake illnesses were related to scamming individuals out of money.

6 "My Daughter Believes She's Pregnant With Jesus"

Season 15, Episode 44

In nine days, Hayley was going to give birth. But she was not about to give birth to any baby. She claimed she was going to give birth to baby Jesus. The young "expecting mother" pushed Dr. Phil just as hard as he pushed her to answer a hypothetical about what if her baby didn't come.

She dropped a series of unreasonable expletives because she "knew" that her baby was coming. "I'm not going to deny my baby!" she continued to rant. "I'm naming my baby Jesus," she said as she truly believed she was going to give birth to the son of God. Oh, and allegedly, the baby's father was rapper Eminem. Even though it remained mostly level-headed, when the conversation reached Biblical discussion, that's when Hayley started to lose her composure. The problematic episode included an ultrasound in which it was revealed that the teen was not, in fact, pregnant. And yet, she still doubled down in her belief.

5 "A Parent's Worst Nightmare"

Season 18, Episode 174

Kristin and Rick came on Dr. Phil to discuss a horrible nightmare. His stepmother revealed that Robbie had shared sexual urges for younger boys. She revealed, “He said the only reason he hadn’t offended them was because they were going to tell." They began to supervise him, but it all changed when he said that if he didn't receive help, he was going to rape his siblings. The couple shared that Robbie might be a pedophile after undergoing a psychological evaluation.

With his parents on hand days before his discharge, they sought help from the host in how to handle their difficult situation. Through a video of Robbie, whose face in the photo is blurred, and his mother, he divulges his urges to rape people. It's an incredibly uncomfortable and shocking conversation to listen to.

4 "Sisters At War Over Will"

Season 14, Episode 88

After her father's visit to a strip club, Marianne wanted to enhance her body. After a failed marriage, she believed that was the key to keeping a man happy. She then encouraged her daughter, Miranda, to get a boob job because, in her mind, that was the only way to keep her boyfriend. This came after Marianne disparaged her daughter for not having enough sex. She then took her daughter to a strip club, where she was kicked out of the club.

She even installed a stripper pole in her home. The goal was to encourage her daughter to be more like an adult dancer. Miranda said that her mother wanted her to "be a whore." Marianne continued to double down that if you don't give your partner sex, they will wonder. All Dr. Phil could say was, "Are you insane?" Now, to the kicker. Miranda did opt for breast implants. But it wasn't enough for her mother. She insisted that she get bigger ones.

3 "My Brother Changed His Name to Sexy Vegan"

Season 16, Episode 15

Many unsavory and eccentric characters have appeared on Dr. Phil. On the top of that list was the man who was known as Sexy Vegan. Once known by the name Hans, he was brought onto the show by his sister, who had enough of his antics, including being arrested over a dozen times. The man, who had his new name tattooed on his face, also is known for walking around in a speedo and carrying a mirror with him to catch a glimpse of his beauty.

During his stint on daytime, Sexy Vegan made outlandish claims ranging from being the best-looking person and the best dancer in existence. Plus, he revealed that even as a grown man, his mother still took care of his finances via his deceased father's inheritance. Sexy Vegan had to be escorted off-stage. But not without fanfare and spectacle. After singing his theme song, ranting, and moonwalking, he shared expletives toward his mother and the host. Dr. Phil called on security to take him out of the building.

2 "The Teen Who Admits to Killing His Mom"

Season 13, Episode 163

While the interview didn't happen in studio, Dr. Phil spoke with Zachary Davis, who admitted to killing his mother with a sledgehammer. The sit down occurred two months beor the teen was set to go to trial. The shocking clip was quite striking. Zachary is what nightmares are made of.

His gruff voice and the darkness in his eyes made his story even harder to process. Dr. Phil guided the teenager through his tale, who still had some glee about the incident. With his feeling that she wasn't taking care of the family, Zachary admitted that he laughed as he killed her because he "thought she deserved it." Through graphic detail and the lack of any semblance of emotion, this interview goes down as one of the most terrifying moments in the show's history.

1 "I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime"

Season 15, Episode 8

No one has had such a high-profile appearance quite like Danielle Bregoli, the "Cash Me Outside" girl. At only 13 years old, she shocked viewers when she talked about how she treated her mother, even displaying her "charm" live in-studio. The cigarette-smoking, expletive-ridden, irrespective teen admitted that she had stolen cars, credit cards, and more. Why? She felt she could because she was sly. Oh, and that voice she put on? It came from the streets.

Her appearance was filled with laughs on Danielle's part because she found the entire situation as a joke. But when the audience began to chuckle, that's when she turned on them, prompting her now infamous quote. The original clip has garnered over 55 million views since its original run on Dr. Phil. She would later return to the show following a stint at a therapeutic boarding school. This appearance featured her telling the host that she "made him." Recently, the viral star shared a cancer diagnosis after fans noticed a significant weight loss.

