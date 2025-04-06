Dr. Pimple Popper ran for nine seasons on TLC between 2018 and 2023 and starred the charismatic Dr. Sandra Lee. The captivating reality series showed the wonderful dermatologist removing blackheads, acne, lipomas and life-altering growths from her patients' skin. Watching Dr. Pimple Popper carrying out her treatments became so popular it made her a household name and was watched by millions of fans across the world. Including myself, I loved watching the show. Dr. Pimple Popper soon became one of the network's most popular shows. In fact, after the last show aired in August 2023, the re-runs continued to air with such interest that even now Dr Pimple Popper remains in the top 10 list of shows on TLC.

So what made Dr. Pimple Popper such a huge hit? For me, the best entertainment involves an element of mess. Whether it's forbidden feelings being acted on or the building up of unresolved tension finally combusting into a flurry of chaos, mess is what keeps me engaged. I think another crucial element to entertainment is resolve. It's such an unshakably American way to tie things up so they can feel satisfied, and it doesn't have to be positive all the time. A lot of it is karma doing its job or the stars aligning and something pans out for the protagonist. From your favorite prestige drama on Max that will inevitably sweep the Emmys to the most scandalous and salacious Bravo reality shows, grit and grime with a bow tied on it is the ultimate bingeable watch. Uncomfortably enough, this can best be exemplified by the TLC hit Dr. Pimple Popper.

Millions of Viewers Watch Dr Pimple's YouTube Videos