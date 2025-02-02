It’s hard to believe now, but years before 2000’s seminal holiday classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas took the box office by storm, adaptations of Dr. Seuss stories on the big screen were nearly impossible to get off the ground. Sure, author Theodore Geisel himself oversaw the production of certain televised outings, but following the imaginative writer’s passing, his widow, Audrey Geisel, was staunchly protective with her late husband's work both before and after the Jim Carrey movie. The Cat in the Hat quickly put an end to live action Seuss movies, and started the trend of the stories leaning too far away from the deeper meaning of their source material, in order to create more lavish and “fun” worlds. However, Warner Brothers’ upcoming 2028 version of Oh, The Places You’ll Go! is finally poised to change that!

Jon M. Chu Is the Perfect Director for ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go'

Image via Paramount

Dr. Seuss movies have always yielded differing results. While Ron Howard’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas was an undeniable success, as was The Lorax, The Cat in the Hat and The Grinch received less than favorable reviews. However, even the best Seuss-based pictures have their faults. Often, the films have focused too much on spectacle, humor and runtime-padding, spending too much time away from the story’s major point, or deviating from it completely. It may be a classic now, but even 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas was criticized for being too focused on humor and set-up at the time of release. One can’t fault Howard for this, however, as his efforts are nothing short of spectacular. But Seuss films that followed have focused even more on this mode of storytelling.

The Cat in the Hat in particular completely lost the charm of the story in lieu of creating chaos and zany fun, an effort that ultimately failed. However, Jon M. Chu’s involvement as a co-director along with Jill Culton, bodes well for the new, animated musical adaptation of Oh, The Places You’ll Go! Chu has already proven that he’s a master of adaptation. His iconic take on Crazy Rich Asians is a genius mix of thematic strength, taking what readers loved about the book, and screen spectacle that made the film an unforgettable experience. 2024’s megahit, Wicked, proved to be an even more difficult adaptation, spending 21 years in development hell before Chu stepped in as director. The musical’s lengthy Broadway run has given many a solidified image of what the film should be. But Chu managed to retain the magic of the stage show, while ultimately improving on the material. Indeed, Chu and Oh, The Places You’ll Go may very well be a match made in Heaven, especially considering how special the piece is.

‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go’ Is One of Dr. Seuss’ Most Meaningful Books