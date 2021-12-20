At least there is a new special episode coming next year.

One of the big announces out of Jump Festa 22 is the new trailer for Dr. STONE Season 3. This trailer, more than just teasing upcoming conflicts, also gave a release window for the upcoming season, along with a release window for the upcoming special, Dr. STONE Special Episode – RYUSUI.

The anime follows Senku Ishigami, a boy awakened from a 3,700-year sleep after all of humanity was turned to stone. Senku will seak to rebuild the world with his friend Taiju Oki, who woke from his stone clumber at the same time. Crunchyroll has indicated that the series depicts two million years of scientific history, from the Stone Age until the present day. The series is based on a science-centered manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi.

The recent trailer announced, along with the second season, a special episode entitled RYUSUI, along with giving a release window for both. Ryota Suzuki will be voicing Ryusui Nanami for the special of the same name. For the series, Yûsuke Kobayashi voices Senku, Manami Numakura voiced Kohaku.

Image via Crunchyroll

RELATED: 'Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile' Trailer Reveals a Video Game Adaptation of Iconic Anime and Manga

Dr. STONE is animated by TMS Entertainment. The series originally aired in 2019 and ran for 24 episodes. the second season aired in 2021 and ran for 11 episodes. The series is based on a manga that runs in Weekly Shonen Jump. The series is licensed by Crunchyroll and Funimation and airs in English dubs on Toonami, a part of Adult Swim in the United States.

The Dr. STONE Special Episode – RYUSUI will premiere sometime in the summer of 2022, while the third season, will launch in 2023. They will be available on Crunchyroll.

Look out for more news from Jump Festa 2022 as more trailers and announcements regarding your favorite animes might be included. You can view the new trailer below:

'My Hero Academia' Season 6 Trailer Reveals a Coming War The war for Japan is brewing.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email