Acclaimed satirist Armando Iannucci has taken on the daunting task of writing a stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick's Cold War masterpiece, Dr. Strangelove, or How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb. It will be the first time one of the late director's films has been adapted for live theater.

The BBC has the news, and reports that Iannucci's adaptation comes with the blessing of Kubrick's family. Says Kubrick's widow, Christiana Kubrick, "We have always been reluctant to let anyone adapt any of Stanley's work, and we never have. It was so important to him that it wasn't changed from how he finished it. But we could not resist authorising this project: the time is right; the people doing it are fantastic; and Strangelove should be brought to a new and younger audience. I am sure Stanley would have approved it too." Furthermore, Iannucci has been granted access to Kubrick's archives, including earlier drafts of the script and discarded scenes that ultimately weren't filmed; he has adapted some of those into the upcoming production. The production will be co-written and directed by Sean Foley (Brass Eye, Mindhorn), and will retain the original's '60s setting. Like in the film, Iannucci and Foley are seeking out one chameleonic actor to play the three key roles that Peter Sellers played in the film, including the titular Dr. Strangelove.

Dr. Strangelove: "We'll Meet Again"

Released in 1964, with the world's collective nerves still rattled from the near-disaster of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Dr. Strangelove is a pitch-black satire of Cold War nuclear politics. In the film, megalomania, paranoia, and incompetence conspire to end human civilization in nuclear fire; but somehow, the laughs never stop, from a fight in the Pentagon's War Room (where there is, of course, no fighting) to the iconic shot of an airman waving his cowboy hat in glee as he rides a nuclear bomb to oblivion. In addition to Sellers, the film also stars George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, Keenan Wynn, Slim Pickens, and in his film debut, James Earl Jones. The film was a hit with critics and audiences upon its release, and is now considered one of the greatest comedies ever made. Its themes still resonate; says Iannucci, "Not just with the war in Ukraine, but also the whole apocalyptic sense of global warming and so on – it feels like a very relevant reassertion of the message that, this is the madness staring at us if we don't do anything about it. And currently, we aren't doing anything about it. So the outcome is not good."

Known for his caustic, profane political satires, Scottish writer Iannucci created The Day Today, which debuted the enduring Steve Coogan character Alan Partridge, and The Thick of It, which helped launch Peter Capaldi into international stardom. Iannucci later turned his satirical eye to America, creating the acclaimed US political satire Veep, which starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a wildly-incompetent US Vice President. He has also directed three features; In the Loop, a spinoff of The Thick of It, the uproarious The Death of Stalin, and 2019's Charles Dickens adaptation – The Personal History of David Copperfield. He also wrote and created the HBO science fiction comedy series Avenue 5, which was cancelled last year. He is currently working on The Franchise, a satirical look at the making of a superhero movie.

Iannucci's Dr. Strangelove will debut in London's West End next autumn. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the 1964 trailer for Kubrick's classic film below.