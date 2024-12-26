British horror cinema in the '60s and '70s found an exciting peak that was dominated by two main production companies: Hammer and Amicus. Both studios had their distinct styles but loved placing horror icons Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee together — the two shared the screen 22 times over this period. Most memorable were their performances in Hammer's Dracula (1958), where Lee's titular character and Cushing's Van Helsing gave us a rivalry to (blood) lust over, while also kicking off Hammer's series of Dracula films.

The two talented actors kept reuniting over the years in chilling films like The Hound of Baskervilles and The Mummy, all drenched in Hammer's gothic style. But they decide to do something different in 1965, teaming up with Amicus to perform in one of their first horror anthologies: Dr. Terror's House of Horrors. Amicus would later be known for their unforgettable anthologies, but these later successes overshadowed this 1965 screen gem.

What Is 'Dr. Terror's House of Horrors' About?

Dr. Terror's House of Horrors features six spine-tingling stories, one of which is the framing narrative that takes place in a train cabin. There are six occupants, all white men privileged in some regard, and all intrigued by the deck of tarot cards that drops out of one of their bags. Dr. Schreck (Cushing), which is German for 'terror," slyly names the cards his "house of horrors," giving us the title and a morbid hint of what's to come. Four of the men eagerly ask for their futures to be read, while the odd one out, art critic Franklyn Marsh (Lee), vehemently disagrees with the entire practice. As each card is read, we are whisked away to another supernatural story, where each character suffers an ironic twist that punishes their less savory behaviors or decisions.

Each story is distinct and separate, linked to each of the characters' fates and told through the lens of reading Dr. Schrek's tarot card. By using this medium, it feels as if we are being carelessly tossed into each installment, given brief reprieves on the train, only to be flung into the next reading. This rough-and-tumble atmosphere makes it feel as if we are also on the train, pelting towards an inevitable destination and looming fate alongside these characters. This is enhanced by the fifth and final card Dr. Schreck draws during each reading. He announces how they can avoid their fate, but every time he glimpses the card, he eerily squirrels it away into the deck. Even more unsettling is the fact it is the same card for everyone.

The juxtaposition of unpredictability and inevitability creates a dread-laden air that builds up with each subsequent story. The dangers presented in each are vastly different, from voodoo to disembodied hands, but they all twist and turn to a unique, yet similarly dismal end. While there is something deeply satisfying in witnessing everyone receive their comeuppance, the heavy atmosphere still renders it horrifying to us, making us question whether they really deserve it or not.

Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee Lead This Horror Anthology

Image via Amicus Productions

Though Cushing is only present in the framing narrative, he steals the spotlight as the elusive and creepy Dr. Schreck, leaving a vivid impression on us. Even just visually, his sickening grin, spindly beard and thick eyebrows give him satanic features, adding to his ripe, chilling demeanor. As he guides these wide-eyed men through their potential fates written on the cards, his air of reassurance rings false. Between the devious undercurrents in his voice and the gleam in his eyes, it truly seems like he is relishing their fear. While Cushing becomes the paragon of terror, Lee sits right next to him, once again playing his rival like in Dracula.

Dr. Terror's House of Horrors is Cushing and Lee's tenth horror film together, and their experience and on-screen chemistry is abundantly clear. Lee plays a snobbish art critic who insistently makes his prejudices against "bogus" tarot and his foul thoughts against the doctor known. Lee's acidic quips and presumptuous glares are countered by Cushing's innocuous "if you say so"s, as the two fall into easy competition while also dialing up the frostiness in the cabin. Lee also shines by himself, as his arc during his character's individual story is compelling and riveting. It is one of the few where we truly revel in the character's descent into madness, as Franklyn gets his delicious retribution in the most "eye for an eye" way possible. As such, the classic horror icons return to the screen together alongside a talented cast to deliver an unpredictable anthology that is certain to induce goosebumps and drop jaws.

Dr Terror's House of Horrors is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

WATCH ON TUBI