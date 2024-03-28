The Big Picture Teddi Mellencamp publicly criticized Dr. Wendy Osefo, but then repeatedly asked her to guest star on her podcast.

Osefo called out Mellencamp for seeking attention, highlighting Mellencamp's previous attempts to invite her on the podcast.

Despite Mellencamp's critical comments, Osefo's busy schedule may have led her to miss or ignore the invitations, warranting Osefo's response.

Teddi Mellencamp hosts a podcast with Tamra Judge called Two Ts In A Pod. Mellencamp, who used to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, often shares her opinions on the other franchises on Bravo. While chatting about The Real Housewives of Potomac, Mellencamp had harsh words for Dr. Wendy Osefo, saying of the reality star, “I need her to be paused,” Mellencamp told Judge. “I can’t help it. I’m really trying to get on board with Wendy. Like, by paused, I mean ‘Bye.'” But Osefo wasn't having this, especially since she had been asked to be on Two Ts In A Pod previously.

Osefo took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared "Got it. You @TeddiMellencamp just wanted my attention. #HiKaren" along with screenshots of Mellencamp messaging her about being on the podcast. "Dr. Wendy! Hope you're well. Your reunion performance should def be taught in Housewives 101," Mellencamp gushed in the screenshots. "Would you be able to come on Two Ts in a Pod with me and Tamra next Tuesday, March 7th? We'd love to chat with you!" In the screenshot, you can also see that Mellencamp had tagged Osefo in a story before.

Dr. Wendy Doesn't Need 'Two Ts in a Pod'

Image via Bravo

Eight months after her initial pitch, Mellencamp wrote the Potomac star again trying to get her on the podcast, saying "Just bumped into your husband walking down the hall. Come on the pod today! We have a suite we are podcasting from at four seasons." Mellencamp may have salty feelings about Osefo seemingly ignoring her.

Osefo is never one to back down form a fight. Throughout Season 8 of the Bravo series, she was going back and forth with her fellow housewife Nneka Ihim. Outside of that, Osefo showcased her overwhelming work and home life. She's working on her own YouTube talk show, and she's still a correspondent for various outlets. Osefo is also a working mother. She may have missed Mellencamp's messages by accident due to her hectic schedule. Or, she simply chose to ignore it. If the latter, it may be due to the fact that Mellencamp and Judge often use their podcast to talk about the other housewives.

