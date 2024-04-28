The Big Picture Dracula A.D. 1972 breathes new life into the Hammer Dracula series with a groovy 1970s London twist.

Mixing mid-century aesthetics with funky vibes, the movie delivers a compelling blend of horror and fun.

Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee's iconic pairing adds depth to the fun, making the movie a spooktacular ride.

If there's one thing that our society is missing, it's more Dracula movies. That's obviously a joke. The Count has appeared in so many films, TV shows, books, video games, and cereal boxes that it will make your head spin. Even his daughter has her own movie! Ever since his big break in 1897, the world's most famous vampire hasn't taken a breather, despite our waning interests. Bram Stoker's Golden Child is so culturally omnipresent that the chance of actually making him scary again is practically lost on modern audiences. By and large, Dracula is a horror icon, so if filmmakers like Robert Eggers are bringing him back on-screen, that's most likely the tone that they'll aim for. That being said, with the sheer number of appearances that he's made across various mediums, there's been plenty of room for shaking things up. He's been spooky, funny, badass, an action hero, suave, and even a struggling dad who's just trying to figure things out. But those who do still care will occasionally turn up their noses at any depiction that strays from Stoker's original vision. I'll be honest — these people need to loosen up. If we want to keep Dracula a fresh and inspiring character to come back to, then the stories being told have to be just that — fresh and exciting.

So, where on Earth would one start if they wanted to shake their vampire diet up? The answer could go many ways, but the one that rears its groovy head the most is Dracula A.D. 1972. Emphasis on the word "groovy," because this movie is nothing but that. It follows Christopher Lee's Dracula as he is revived in 1970s London, where he preys upon a group of partying young adults. All the while, he's being hunted by Lorrimer Van Helsing (Peter Cushing), a descendant of the Count's famed nemesis. Okay, while this is the silliest premise of all time, it works pretty well. 1972 manages to blend its hip, mid-century aesthetics with a bizarrely effective update to the Gothic vampire vibe. Mix that in with a completely committed and over-the-top performance from Christopher Neame as Johnny Alucard (Dracula backwards, yes, we know), dance scenes that go on way too long, and some funk jams on blast, and you've got one hell of a goofy, spooky ride.

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972) Set in the swinging heart of 1970s London, the film resurrects the infamous vampire count in a modern setting. When a group of party-loving teenagers dabbles in the occult, they unwittingly bring Dracula back to life. Now, it's up to the descendants of his longtime nemesis, Van Helsing, to stop him before he adapts to the new era and begins his reign of terror anew. Release Date November 17, 1972 Director Alan Gibson Cast Christopher Lee , Peter Cushing , Stephanie Beacham , Christopher Neame , Michael Coles , Marsha A. Hunt , Caroline Munro , Janet Key Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Don Houghton , Bram Stoker

Most Of the Hammer Dracula Movies Are Pretty Similar

By 1972, the Hammer Dracula series had been running strong for 14 years. This run differentiated itself by turning the world's most famous bloodsucker into his most violent iteration yet. The Hammer Dracula movies were bloody, sensual, pulpy exercises in the world of Stoker. To be completely honest, every one of these first six movies rules. They can feel a bit repetitive if you watch them back to back, but if you just throw on a movie like Taste the Blood of Dracula or Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, it'll be impossible for you to have a bad time. Still, with six of these movies being made in only 12 years, something had to change to keep people's interest. What better way to flip the vampiric script than to transplant our boy into the swingin' scene of 1970s London? Well, you can probably think of several better things to do with Dracula than this. None of that matters though, because Dracula A.D. 1972 is what we got. This movie rocks, and more people need to appreciate its groovy chills.

'Dracula A.D. 1972' Is Familiar and Funky All At the Same Time

Dracula A.D. 1972 opens with our fanged friend doing what he does best — duking it out with Van Helsing in good old 1800s Transylvania. As always, Van momentarily rids the world of the Count, killing him and turning his body to ashes. The vampire hunter also dies, only for some absolute creep to come along moments later, who scoops these ashes into a vial and slithers away. Soon after, the camera pans to the sky, only for funk music to blare as the film jump cuts to an airplane cascading through the air. The title card appears in bold red letters, reading Dracula A.D. 1972. Everyone in the audience collectively says "hell yeah."

From there, Dracula's seventh Hammer adventure is almost all but predictable. Johnny Alucard, a disciple of the Count's, resurrects him with the ashes that his ancestor acquired at the beginning of the film. Don't get yourself too stoked, though, because Dracula spends most of the movie hanging out in the background. There doesn't seem to be much of a reason behind his return, other than Alucard must have thought it was the right time. Despite being in the 1970s now, he still manages to find some crumbling ruins to lurk around and vibe in. Any time the narrative strays away from Dracula, it just feels like we're watching some obscure, B-rate cult horror picture. His lair scenes are the most "Hammer" of them all, and look especially great thanks to the work of cinematographer Dick Bush.

Let's go back to the scenes that are spent away from the Count. This movie hops from bars, flats, and parties as it follows a group of 20-somethings. These cats are all buddies with Johnny Alucard but aren't made aware of his evil intentions until he invites them all to perform a Black Mass. In a very Evil Dead series of events, including a reel-to-reel tape player and a bunch of people who know they've gone too far with dark forces, Dracula is resurrected. From there, the rest of the movie almost plays like a proto-slasher. Dracula and Alucard pick these kids off one by one, successively turning them into the Count's henchmen and brides.

Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee Are Still an Iconic Dracula Pairing

Image Via Warner Bros.

1972 is never really all that scary, but it's exactly what you want from a funky, dated Dracula movie — perfect to throw on in the background at a Halloween party. It's a Hammer horror film when it wants to be and a '70s hangout when it wants to kick back, alternating between the two tones with ease. Certain sequences will make you wonder how fun this movie could have been had it gone full steam ahead into parody territory. There's nothing wrong with being in that place — a Dracula farce with Christopher Lee in the role would have been incredible. However, there's something to be appreciated about filmmakers taking a ridiculous premise like this and executing it with a (mostly) grave earnestness. It's just tongue-in-cheek enough to have a spooktacular time.

Dracula A.D. 1972 is at its most compelling in Van Helsing's pursuit of his arch-nemesis. You won't necessarily be caught up in it because you care about his lineage, but more so because Peter Cushing clearly gives a damn. The Hammer Dracula movies are at their best when both Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing are in them, not just when the former dons the cape. Lee is great in 1972, but that should come as no surprise as his excellence in playing the Count never wavered. Cushing, on the other hand, hadn't been in one of these movies since 1960's The Brides of Dracula. While you may think that his extended leave of absence might have broken his connection to the Dracula franchise, he remains a true professional, who plays Van Helsing with as much vengeful conviction as ever. He's at his most charming when waxing over his family's multi-generational hate for the Count, and is as cool as always when going to battle. It's hard to imagine a world in which 1972 isn't fun, but Cushing is the ingredient that sends it into another stratosphere of kick ass.

Dracula A.D. 1972 is truly in a world of its own. Sure, its sequel, The Satanic Rites of Dracula, follows up on its 70s setting, but that film takes on a much more serious and spy-thriller-like vibe than this movie's simple, funk-goth vibe. It's about as mindless of a movie as you can find, but that's what makes it so great. All you need to do is shut your brain off, boogie down, and hit the streets of London — just keep your eyes out for the Count.

Dracula A.D. 1972 is available for rent on Amazon.

