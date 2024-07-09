The Big Picture Universal Monsters' Dracula and Frankenstein get new 4K steelbooks for Halloween.

With the 4th of July behind us, for horror fans, that means it's time to get ready for the spooky fall season. This includes shopping for new Halloween decor, costumes, and movies. When it comes to this blood-sucking genre, you can’t get any more classic than the Universal Monster movies from the 30s and 40s. The original cinematic universe that started with 1931’s Dracula and Frankenstein is closing in on the century mark. Now, to honor modern horror’s gothic origins, the first two Universal Monsters are getting new 4K steelbooks.

These Walmart exclusive 4K/Blu-ray/Digital Code combo pack steelbooks are for Tod Browning’s Dracula and James Whale’s Frankenstein. Both releases feature stunning artwork depicting an iconic scene for each respected film. Dracula sees Bela Lugosi’s title Count rushing up his castle’s stairs with Helen Chandler’s Mina, while Frankenstein has Boris Karloff’s Monster with Dr. Frankenstein’s bride-to-be, Mae Clarke’s Elizabeth. The man-made creation is pinned between the angry villagers and the burning windmill. These steelbooks will have the same special features as their original box set and 4K slipcover editions.

The Haunting Legacy of The Universal Monsters

Dracula and Frankenstein would kick off a universe that would feature a ton of sequels and new terrors of the night, like The Invisible Man, The Wolf Man and The Creature From the Black Lagoon. From their gothic atmosphere to their chilling musical scores to their hypnotic performances, these films not only became the gold standard of the genre, they ushered in a whole new era of film. Dracula and Frankenstein were some of the first sound pictures that left a lasting impact on moviegoers. Their sequels, The Bride of Frankenstein and the underrated Dracula’s Daughter, would cement these movie monsters as pop culture icons. The best part is, almost 100 years later, Universal hasn’t forgotten their own ghoulish history. In the last half decade, they’ve honored the past with the critically-acclaimed Invisible Man remake and Lisa Frankenstein. They've particularly given a ton of love to Dracula, who has been a key figure in Renfield, The Last Voyage of the Demeter and Abigail from the modern horror masters Radio Silence. The latter of which was a loose reimagining of Dracula’s Daughter. Universal's next venture into classic horror will be their remake of The Wolf Man from Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell, releasing in January 2025. Outside of Universal, Frankenstein will be receiving two more adaptations next year. This would be Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! from Warner Brothers and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein for Netflix.

Where Can You Stream The Universal Monsters?

The Universal Monsters, including Dracula and Frankenstein, are available to rent on all major VOD services, like Fandango at Home. You can also pre-order Dracula and Frankenstein’s 4K steelbooks on Walmart’s website for $26.96 each. They’ll be released on August 24, 2024. That’s just in time for the Halloween festivities and the horror movie marathons to begin.