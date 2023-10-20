When it comes to Universal Monsters none are as iconic as Dracula. Most famously played by Bela Lugosi in 1931’s Dracula, the blood sucking villain has appeared in films for nearly a century. Now, in honor of Lugosi’s birthday, NECA has unveiled their latest retro style glow-in-the-dark figure based on the most famous version of Dracula.

The figure is a part of NECA’s glowing Universal Monsters line which recaptures the terrifying magic of the Kenner brand from the 1980s. Just this time with better quality figures. The preview images show off the Count in all his glory in both his glow-in-the-dark and normal pasty states. The figure comes complete with a cape and Dracula’s mouth is also dripping blood. That contrasts off the glowing effect nicely. Lastly, the figure comes in this retro style clamshell packaging featuring one of the most iconic shots from the film of Lugosi sending chills down horror collectors' spins. Dracula now joins fellow villains The Wolf Man, The Mummy, and Frankenstein’s Monster in this glowing line.

NECA Are The Horror Kings

Image via Universal Studios

In terms of action figures, no one celebrates horror better than NECA. Over the last couple of years their Ultimate Universal Monsters line of seven inch figures have been next to none. Featuring both classic black and white and colored versions of The Invisible Man, Frankenstein’s Monster, The Bride, The Wolf Man, The Creature and Dracula, this line has been something horror fans have only dreamed of. Particularly their Dracula figures have been brilliantly spot on to Lugosi's likeness and have some of the best material ever used for a figure in the affordable $40 price range. Their glow-in-the-dark has been another great inexpensive way to show your love for the Universal Monsters as well. While Lugosi only played Dracula twice on film and portrayed a handful of other iconic Universal Monster characters before his death in 1956, his Dracula remains the crowning achievement of his legendary career. Dracula helped start one of the most recognizable cinematic universes and, without Lugosi, horror wouldn’t have had the same hypnotizing allure.

Where’s ‘Dracula’ Streaming?

Dracula’s currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can view the trailer down below. You can also view preview images of NECA’s new Dracula figure down below. It’ll be a NECA store exclusive and isn’t up for pre-order yet.