Monster movies appear to be making a resurgence, and everyone's favorite vampire will soon be back on the big screen. Per Variety, Luc Besson (Léon: The Professional, The Fifth Element) is set to direct an adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. Caleb Landry Jones (Get Out, Dogman) and Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, Inglorious Basterds) are set to star in the film. Besson's film will be a retelling of the classic Stoker Dracula story.

Europacorp, the French production company behind the Taken films, will be backing the new Dracula film. Dracula will be the first major film in recent years for both Besson and Europacorp. The new Dracula film will adapt the classic story which follows "15th century Prince Vladimir, who cursed God following the death of his beloved wife and is turned into a vampire. Later, in 19th century London, he discovers his wife's doppelgänger and dooms himself by pursuing her."

Dracula is expected to be a big "comeback" film for Besson, whose recent offerings have not fared as well with audiences in comparison to his earlier works. Films like Lucy and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets failed to resonate with critics, with Valerian also failing at the box office due to a costly production budget. Besson's latest film Dogman premiered at the Venice International Film Festival to mixed reviews. Dracula will reunite Besson with Landry Jones, who stars in Dogman.

Are Other Monster Films in the Works?

Ironically enough, Waltz will be double-dipping into the world of monster films in the coming years. The two-time Academy Award winner is set to star in Guillermo del Toro's (Pan's Labyrinth) adaptation of Frankenstein, alongside the likes of Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, and Jacob Elordi. That film is expected to land on Netflix some time in 2025. Blumhouse, the studio behind modern horror classics such as The Conjuring and Insidious, is set to adapt a film about the Wolfman, starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner.

The resurgence of classic monster films has to draw something of a smirk for modern film fans who may recall Universal's failed attempt at creating The Dark Universe. Beyond Tom Cruise's critically-maligned The Mummy, no projects in development for that franchise ever got off the ground. Some of the titles included projects on Frankenstein and Dracula, as well as the Bride of Frankenstein and the Wolfman.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on Besson's Dracula film.