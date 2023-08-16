The Big Picture Dracula's enduring popularity can be attributed to his status as a public domain character, allowing filmmakers to freely incorporate him into their projects without paying fees.

Dracula's appeal lies in his universal representation of evil and seduction, with the ability to be interpreted differently across different eras and social or political movements.

Dracula has appeared in groundbreaking films throughout cinema history, from the German Expressionist original to Francis Ford Coppola's Victorian romance, proving the character's ability to fit into any artistic vision.

When thinking about the greatest movie villains of all time, characters like Darth Vader, Hannibal Lecter, the Wicked Witch of The West, Freddy Krueger, and Michael Myers all come to mind. However, there’s only one fictional character out there that has been terrifying moviegoers for over 100 years, and that’s Bram Stoker’s Count Dracula. The seductive vampire from Stoker’s 1897 gothic horror novel has appeared countless times in different films ever since Fritz Lang’s 1922 masterpiece Nosferatu. Over the course of film history, Dracula has been interpreted as a romantic lead, a family man, a tragic anti-hero, a bumbling fool, and the most terrifying creature in history. Some adaptations draw direct inspiration from Stoker’s novel, and some have almost nothing to do with the original source material. But why do we keep coming back to Dracula stories?

RELATED: Every Classic Universal Dracula Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Why Is Dracula Still So Popular?

Image via Universal

There’s a literal answer to the question; similar to characters like Robin Hood, King Arthur, Tarzan, or Zorro, Dracula is within the public domain. As a result, any studio or filmmaker is free to utilize Dracula (or an interpretation of the character) for their project, unless it’s directly based on a specific version of the character that already exists; for example, Werner Herzog’s 1979 classic Nosferatu the Vampyre is an official remake of the 1922 film. There have been multiple different Dracula franchises over the years, including Universal’s 1931 monster film Dracula and the Hammer Horror series starring Christopher Lee that kicked off with 1958’s The Horror of Dracula.

But beyond the fact that filmmakers and studios don’t have to pay any fees in order to incorporate Dracula within the story, what is it about the character himself that has remained so endearing? Perhaps it’s because Dracula is a figment of evil that doesn’t have to be associated with a specific hero or other property; you can’t have a film about the Sheriff of Nottingham that doesn’t incorporate Robin Hood, and even Todd Phillips’ Joker had found a way to reference the Batman mythology in some way. There are no strings attached when it comes to Dracula. He’s a universal figure of evil that represents seduction, as Dracula pushes people to pursue their worst desires

You don’t necessarily have to even be familiar with original source material to recognize who Dracula is and what his abilities are. There are countless films that feature the character, but much less that actually incorporate the characters and themes of Stoker’s novel, which is loaded with hot-button political commentary about the nature of gender and sexuality, the paranoia of disease, and race, as Dracula is deemed to be an outsider because of his migration to Victorian England. Dracula's name recognition has led to different films that represent social or political movements within their respective eras.

Dracula Has Given Us Many Classic Movies

Image via Universal

Throughout the course of cinema history, Dracula has appeared in some of the greatest and most groundbreaking films ever made, both in and outside the horror genre. The 1922 film is still one of the scariest films ever made, but it’s also deeply steeped within the German Expressionist movement that occurred in the 1920s when German artists began to emphasize mood and atmosphere over literal plot elements. Nosferatu appears as an almost inhuman source of evil that appears within different characters’ dreams. When Herzog remade the film with Klaus Kinski in the titular role, he captured the same otherworldly inspiration with a slightly adjusted version of the story that fit within the themes that were relevant in the late 1970s. Herzog’s film alludes to the paranoia over mental health; how can you be afraid of someone that only appears in your dreams? There’s an existential sense of dread and hopelessness that haunts both versions.

Ironically, Bela Lugosi’s interpretation of the character in the 1931 Universal horror film has become more iconic than the original source material; Lugosi’s version was much more eccentric and propulsive, in a tone that was similar to the other Universal horror films of the same era, including Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, The Creature From The Black Lagoon, The Mummy, and The Wolf Man. The more parodical depictions of Dracula, such as Mel Brooks’ Dracula: Dead and Loving It and the animated family franchise Hotel Transylvania, tend to narrow their satire in on Lugosi’s version in particular.

Dracula Is a Character Who Can Fit Into Any Era

Image via Columbia Pictures

Dracula has changed with the times. The Horror of Dracula was highly stylized with more blood and graphic violence, with a character that seemed to be intent on terrifying his victims at any given cost; this was particularly scary in the 1950s amidst the “Red Scare.” Similar to the Universal horror film, The Horror of Dracula inspired many sequels (some good, some bad), and established Lee and Peter Cushing as an iconic duo; the pair also starred in their version of The Curse of Frankenstein and The Mummy, but would always be best known as Dracula and Van Helsing. However, Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula (which as its title suggests, was much closer to the original source material) was crafted into a classical Victorian romance with an unspoken sexuality to it; and one can see how Dracula was adapted to reflect the world of the early '90s, particularly the AIDS crisis.

If the development of this year’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter indicates anything, it’s that Dracula can fit within any artist’s vision of what evil can be. There’s always room for a creative interpretation of the character. Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) faced off against Dracula in Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Season 5 premiere episode “Buffy vs. Dracula,” and the popular Hotel Transylvania series (which now has four installments) have found a way that shows Dracula as a goofy embarrassing dad in order to relate to children. 2022’s The Invitation examined the role of women within the original Stoker novel, and Nicolas Cage got to act over the top again in this year’s Renfield. Even Dracula Untold fits into the modern cinematic ecosystem where we needlessly come back and try to "explain" pre-established characters.

There certainly are bad Dracula films. Van Helsing wasn’t nearly as scary or prestigious as it could have been, and Dracula didn’t do much to make Blade: Trinity any more watchable. However, that doesn’t deteriorate the characters’ impact, and you can guarantee that there are more great Dracula films coming in the future.