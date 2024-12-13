With a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and plenty of positive critical buzz, audiences are dying with anticipation for the arrival of Robert Eggers’ latest feature, Nosferatu, to rise from the grave and into cinemas on Christmas Day. But, if you head over to Vizio now, you’ll be saying “Nosferatu? More like NosferNOTu” after you watch Francis Ford Coppola’s dark gothic flick, Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Boasting an all-star cast filled to the brim with two Academy Award winners, a Golden Globe recipient, and more, the movie is an iconic piece of cinema history that brought one of the most iconic tales of fiction back from the dead.

Pulling a page or two from the iconic 1897 book from which the production takes its name, Bram Stoker’s Dracula tells the story of the titular undead demon (Gary Oldman) who feasts on the blood of the living. His path eventually crosses with a lawyer named Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) who is working with the immortal being on a real estate deal. After spotting a photo of Jonathan’s fiancée, Mina (Winona Ryder), Dracula shifts gears from business to pleasure, tossing Jonathan into his dungeon and setting off to woo the unsuspecting woman and take her for his forever bride.

Filling out the iconic cast of what many would consider to be Coppola’s campiest classic, is a lineup that includes Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs), Monica Bellucci (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Sadie Frost (Twiggy), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Billy Campbell (Enough), Tom Waits (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), and more.

How ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ Fits Into Francis Ford Coppola’s Filmography