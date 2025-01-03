Robert Eggers’ new movie Nosferatu is a chilling, gorgeous vampire film based on the 1922 film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, which is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. If you’re craving more takes on Stoker's classic novel after watching Nosferatu, you need to watch the BBC One miniseries Dracula, now streaming on Netflix. Like Nosferatu, it roughly follows the story beats of Stoker’s novel while adding its own embellishments. BBC One's Dracula was developed by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, the latter of whom also plays Renfield, and stars Claes Bang (The Northman), whose charismatic and charming performance makes this interpretation of Stoker's most famous vampire stand out among the rest.

‘Dracula’ Follows the Main Plot Points of Bram Stoker's Classic Novel

Over its three episodes, Dracula covers Jonathan Harker’s stay in Dracula’s castle, Dracula’s journey on the Demeter, and finally, Dracula in the modern day, a plot which uses more original story elements. The episode set on the Demeter is a highlight and definitely the scariest installment of the show, featuring guest stars like Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits) and Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who). Three years before the release of the film The Last Voyage of the Demeter, this episode fleshed out this section of Stoker's novel and viscerally captured the terror of the passengers on board the ship, so the audience really feels invested in their fates.

Claes Bang Plays an Alluring Version of the Iconic Monster in 'Dracula'

Like the new Nosferatu film, Dracula combines bone-chilling scares with desire. Nosferatu does this by going deep into the psychology of Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp), whose relationship with Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) can be interpreted solely as one rooted in trauma and abuse, but also as an exploration of her most repressed and forbidden desires. The eroticism in Dracula is more straightforward, blatant, and lighthearted, beautifully displaying Bang’s body on screen and portraying Dracula in a way that renders him equally charming and scary.

In the final episode of the series, the character's true vulnerabilities are exposed, as Dracula searches for companionship in the modern world. Of the show's three installments, this one is the loosest adaptation of the source material, with this final chapter embracing a clear absurdity as Dracula nearly veers close to the himbo archetype. But he also has strong romantic chemistry with the show's version of Lucy Westenra, played by Lydia West (It's a Sin). Despite boasting more humor and romance, this BBC adaptation still solidly feels like a Dracula story. The more vulnerable scenes are balanced out by plenty of scenes where he’s truly formidable.

If Nosferatu has you craving more vampire media, 2020's Dracula is a creative adaptation of the source material with an incredible lead performance, fleshing out major moments from the book — including Harker’s stay with the nuns and the infamous voyage on the Demeter. Bang carries the show — and might just be the hottest version of the legendary vampire ever put on-screen.

Dracula is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

