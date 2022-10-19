For a film seen as a classic, Universal’s 1931 Dracula has a less than glowing critical reputation. Even among horror aficionados, the movie held up as the first true horror film in American cinema often gets a cold reception. A certain set of complaints has crystallized around it, typified in this review for Reel Views: all the mystery, terror, and value in Dracula is found in its opening third and the performance of Bela Lugosi. Once the action moves from Transylvania to London, the film becomes a stiff drawing room mystery. Much of Bram Stoker’s sweeping Gothic novel was jettisoned in favor of the creaky Hamilton Deane/James Balderston stage play, and even this bloodless script was marred by wooden acting. Director Tod Browning was clearly asleep at the wheel, and this must be an inferior effort to the likes of James Whale’s Frankenstein. And in any case, Universal put out a better version of Dracula – in 1931, no less.

Why Did Universal Shoot Two 'Dracula's at the Same Time?

That would be the Spanish-language Drácula, shot at the same time as Browning’s film. In the earliest days of sound cinema, the foreign language market wasn’t offered dubs. Hollywood studios made alternate versions of high-profile films, using the same scripts and settings but starring actors who spoke a given language. These foreign market efforts would shoot at night while the domestic production filmed during the day and were expected to be conducted cheaply.

While interesting examples of early talkie Hollywood practices, these alternate-language productions attract little critical interest. Commercial ventures that replicated by order their parent films as closely and as economically as possible aren’t often looked to for creative excellence. Drácula’s reputation since its rediscovery in the 1980s rests on how atypical it is for one of these films. Producer Paul Kohnar did not enforce a rigid replication of Browning’s work except in making actor Carlos Villarías look as much like Lugosi as possible. Director George Melford spoke no Spanish but did study the dailies of the daytime crew and look for ways to top their work.

This, at least, is how the story is often presented. Like with Browning’s film, a set of talking points has grown around Drácula. The general thrust of the doppelganger’s reputation is: it may not have Lugosi, but it is technically better. Melford wasn’t constrained by stage-bound conventions or a lack of enthusiasm. His camera moves, more often and more gracefully than Browning’s, and it captures more daring use of special effects. It’s a longer film, with greater loyalty to Stoker’s novel and fewer holes in the plot. And the sexual element is heightened by the decolletage of Lupita Tovar in a key love scene.

Is 'Drácula' the Finer Vampire Story?

This line of thinking has only intensified in recent years, with as close to official endorsement as discourse around a 91-year-old film can get. When Universal first released Browning’s Dracula on DVD, the documentary and the commentary track by historian David J. Skal both sang the praises of the Spanish-language production and, without writing Browning’s effort off altogether, took myriad issues with it. These features have been included in every subsequent home video release (later editions include a contrary commentary by screenwriter Steve Haberman). Less kind were retrospective reviews by prominent horror writers; Tom Weaver and John Brunas called Dracula “a creaky antique…only Lugosi freaks and the nostalgically inclined still go through the motions of praising and defending the film.” They, too, sang Drácula’s praises.

So – is the critical consensus correct? Is Drácula the finer of Universal’s two productions, matched in English only by Lugosi’s iconic performance?

I see two problems with the way the dueling Dracs of 1931 are often discussed. The first is that, if you’re going to reduce the question of which film is “better” down to facts and numbers, it behooves you to get said facts and numbers correct. It can’t be simultaneously true that Browning’s film follows the stage play and Melford’s the book, because both worked from the same screenplay by Garrett Fort. Fort’s effort comes to about one third Stoker (the opening in Transylvania, albeit with Renfield in place of Jonathan Harker), one third Deane/Balderston (scenes in the Seward house), and one third Hollywood invention (connective tissue and the finale), with bits and bobs from 1922’s Nosferatu thrown in (the vampire’s fatal allergy to sunlight). It exorcises several major characters and the cross-country chase back to Transylvania from the novel. Mina Harker (called Eva in the Spanish film), an intelligent and resourceful character in the book, is reduced to a helpless damsel to be protected, menaced, and rescued, while Jonathan Harker (Juan in Spanish) goes from tormented hero to stiff juvenile. By contrast, the roles of Professor Van Helsing and Dracula himself are expanded, the latter allowed to ingratiate himself with his intended prey before his vampiric nature is revealed.

If Melford was more faithful to any text, it was to Fort’s script. At 104 minutes, it includes nearly everything from the screenplay. Browning’s 75-minute film cut out a significant chunk of material, though whether that was the director’s call or Universal’s is lost to us. Among the cuts is an explanation for what becomes of Lucy (Frances Dade), Dracula’s first London victim, and this does leave the English film open to charges of plot holes. But Drácula suffers its own lapses in continuity, such as when an outtake of Lugosi emerging from a lone coffin is intercut with Villarías emerging from a group of shipping crates as if it were the same casket. Mistakes of a similar nature abound, from violations of the 180-degree rule of editing to passing off outtakes of the English brides as the Spanish cast. Drácula isn’t the first or last movie littered with minor errors like that, and Dracula has a few of its own thanks to reused and reordered shots of Mina’s bedroom, but it does complicate the argument that the former shows more technical excellence.

As for Drácula’s much-lauded use of the moving camera – film historian Gary Don Rhodes went through both films for his book Tod Browning’s Dracula, and by his count, Browning had more dollies, cranes, tilts, and pans than Melford. Novelty and a few choice moves, particularly the sweeping crane shot that introduces Renfield to Dracula, create the impression that the Spanish movie has more movement than the English.

Movies Should Not Be Wholly Compared by Facts and Numbers

Ultimately, you can’t wholly judge and compare movies by facts and numbers. We’re talking art here, not science. Technique matters, craft matters – but only so much. Subjective experience is just as important, if not more so, than the raw material of a film. Drácula’s many admirers would not likely change their minds if they were confronted with Rhodes’ numbers, because their impression – their experience – of the film is that it's more dynamic and exciting than Dracula.

But experience can pull in the other direction. That crane shot in on Villarías, called for in the script, has always struck me as more appropriate for Busby Berkeley than Gothic horror. I always expect Villarías to start singing to the tune of “42nd Street.” Lugosi’s descent down the stairs while Renfield (Dwight Frye) wanders unawares, presenting Dracula as one of his castle’s vermin, promises more menace. The follow-up matters too; Browning kept Dracula and Renfield separated, Dracula always viewed from below and Renfield from above. The impression is of technique illustrating character dynamics. Melford played all of their interaction in two-shots where the men were on the same level. The impression is technique used likely for convenience, as Melford was under orders to move fast and cheap. Whatever the motive, it creates no effect.

Length Doesn't Always Dictate Cinematic Success

Length isn’t always a boon to a film either. Robin Hood (2010) is longer than The King’s Speech, but I’ve yet to meet the filmgoer who thinks the former should have won the Oscar that year. Some of Drácula’s extra length comes from explaining Lucy’s fate, but some of it amounts to dead air. A character will deliver their lines, then stand around for a few seconds doing nothing until another character speaks. Cutting among various reaction shots drags scenes out and dissipates tension. When Eduardo Arozamena’s Van Helsing springs a mirror on Villarias’s Dracula, it takes ten seconds from when the count sees the thing to when he smashes it. Lugosi and Edward Van Sloan as Van Helsing manage the same moment in a fraction of the time, and the result is a more intense and violent climax to the scene. While Dracula isn't completely devoid of dead air, it is a tighter, tenser edit. Sometimes cuts can be a good thing.

Browning Rewrote Key Scenes on Set

As can rewrites. Contrary to his reputation as a nonentity on the set, Browning seems to have personally rewritten a few key scenes. Among his most significant changes were to the vampiric attack on Renfield and the confrontation between Dracula and Van Helsing. In the script and in Drácula, it’s the brides who do for Renfield. Browning had Dracula send his mates scurrying back so that he could claim the solicitor for himself, creating one of the creepiest moments of the film and an early showcase for Dracula’s raw force of will. It's also the one instance of amending the script to stick more closely to the book.

As for Dracula and Van Helsing’s verbal fencing match, Browning abandoned the script’s call to intercut the scene with a conversation between Mina and Harker. Melford stuck to the script. In comparing the two, I’m relieved for the intercutting in that it breaks up the monotony of an unconvincing love scene (dull in both versions), but that comes at the expense of all tension in Dracula and Van Helsing’s conversation. The ending of the scene in Melford makes Dracula look like a buffoon for letting his guard down. Browning’s rewrite let Van Helsing show a disturbing glee in his duel with the vampire, a show of will, and a satisfied flourish in the way he presents his crucifix - all without compromising the threat offered by Dracula. The end result: the film's single best scene.

But What About the Decolletage?

Frankly, the amount of ink spent on the terrace outfit of the heroines has always seemed more like adolescent lust than measured critique. Not that sex isn’t a component of the Dracula story – but come on, people. It’s two dresses, not nearly as dissimilar as the discourse would have you believe, and it matters more who's in the dress. Tovar and Helen Chandler both do the best they can with what they’ve got, but the role of Mina isn’t very substantive in these movies, and their on-screen fiancés (Barry Norton and David Manners respectively) are equally hapless. Sparks only fly when the Minas interact with Dracula, and the necklines in question aren’t even worn in that scene.

The common discourse does get one thing right: ultimately the most important component of a Dracula film is the man himself. That's where Drácula falls apart for me. Carlos Villarías, with his bugged-out eyes, constantly wiggling eyebrows, and pouty sneers, is often hilarious but never intimidating. Even Skal and other prominent fans of Drácula have described him as a weak lead. I have known some who disagree; in their experience, Villarías was suitably aristocratic and intimidating. But Lugosi’s unnatural delivery and intense gazes made Dracula the only Universal horror to frighten me as a child, and he’s still unsettling today. 91 years later, it’s the performance almost everyone thinks of when they hear the words “Dracula” or “vampire.” Even if Drácula were a technically superior effort – and I can’t say I find it so – technicalities are hard-pressed to compete with that kind of lasting impression.