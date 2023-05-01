We get it, dinner parties can be a bit of a drag. But that's not the case for the upcoming Hulu competition show Drag Me To Dinner. The series is a send-up of the ever-popular reality competition shows but with a drag twist, and ahead of its release, Hulu has debuted several first-look images along with the series' glittery, glamorous, and hilarious cast.

The fourth-wall-breaking new series is a sendup of traditional reality competition shows. Each episode will feature two teams of successful drag queens as they go head-to-head, and wig-to-wig, to try and throw the most fabulous dinner party. These dinner parties will be assessed by three judges, Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and Haneefah Wood. The series is hosted by New York City legend Murray Hill. Each episode will center on a unique theme, and competitors will be assessed on the following criteria: food and drink, design and decor, as well as entertainment and the overall vibe. At the end of each episode, one team will walk away with the grand prize, The Glorious Golden Grater.

Anything But a Drag

New images, released today, show just how much fun is ahead for Drag Me To Dinner. One image shows judges Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, and Haneefah Wood along with series producer David Burtka. They are gathered by a bar, each with a drink, and each dressed to stun. Hill's pink bow tie is a particular standout. Another image shows Burtka assisting two competitors in unmolding a particularly difficult dish. Yet another image shows the judges toasting a competing team's dinner, each holding a coup glass adorned with strawberries. The competitors are dressed in their red best. The new series is a great addition to the increase in drag content in recent years, a trend started by RuPaul's Drag Race, which just revealed its eighth season's cast.

A Stacked Cast

The competitors hoping to take home The Glorious Golden Grater are Alaska, Alexis Mateo, BeBe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Biqtch Puddin’, Chelsea Piers, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Ginger Minj, Heidi N Closet, Heklina, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Jinkx Monsoon, Kiki Ball-Change, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Marti Gould Cummings, Mayhem Miller, Meatball, Merrie Cherry, Morgan McMichaels, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Naomi Smalls, Nina West, Peaches Christ, Peachez Iman Cummings, Pixie Aventura, Raja, Rhea Litré, Selma Nilla, Sherry Vine, Symone, Thorgy Thor, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Willam.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka serve as executive producers on the series alongside Todd Lubin for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content and Jay Peterson for Boat Rocker. Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen serve as executive producers for Vox Media Studios, in addition to David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying, and Christopher C. Chen who serve as executive producers for Majordomo Media. James Sunderland is the showrunner and executive producer of the series.

Drag Me To Dinner will premiere on Hulu on May 31. Check out the new images below: